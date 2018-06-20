Police log

TUESDAY

-6:00 a.m.: theft. Medication was reported stolen from 600 Kuther Road.

MONDAY

-10:00 p.m.: theft. A go-cart was reported stolen from 514 N. Wagner Ave.

-5:45 p.m.: found property. A tan wallet was found at 234 W. Court St., along with two birth certificates.

-4:36 p.m.: theft. Cash, valued at $100, was reported stolen from 234 W. Court St.

-11:00 a.m.: burglary. A smart TV and Blu-ray player was reported stolen from 307 N. Miami Ave. The items are estimated at a total value of $550.

Crashes

Jessica Russell, 25, 525 Chestnut Ave., was cited with a right of way violation after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 4:04 p.m.

Russell was traveling westbound in the alley adjacent to Foraker and Spruce Streets. The other vehicle, driven by Shanta McCauley, 32, 230 S. Miami Ave., was traveling southbound on Foraker when Russell came to a rolling stop at the alley, failed to see McCauley, and struck her vehicle while attemping to turn north onto Foraker.

• An unknown driver struck a parked car in a private lot on Wapakoneta Road, Monday, June 18, at 2:30 p.m. The driver then left the area. Police are awaiting possible surveillance video.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:48 to 11:30 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three medical calls.

TUESDAY

-9:20 a.m. to 9:51 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven medical calls.

-1:23 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

