Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:03 p.m.: warrant. Catherine Ann Meiring, 37, 612 N. Main Ave., was arrested on an active warrant.

-5:48 p.m.: domestic violence. Britteny N. Lucas, 26, 307 N. Main Ave., was arrested for domestic violence.

-4:38 p.m.: criminal trespass. Vickie L. Napier, 57, 220 Clay St., was arrested for criminal trespass.

-3:37 p.m.: theft. A business on Michigan Street reported the theft of merchandise valued at $1,147. The merchandise was later recovered.

-2:02 p.m.: theft. The past theft of a 1989, tan, 2500 Chevrolet long bed truck, valued at $1,200, was reported stolen.

-10:26 a.m.: criminal damaging. Damage to the right, rear, quarter panel of a 2008 Nissan Altima in the 1400 block of Park Street was reported to the police. Damage is set at $50.

Crashes

Dylan R. Kendall, 23, 917 N. Miami Ave., was cited with right of way yielded after a crash on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

A northbound vehicle, driven by Michael J. Ahrens, 39, 866 S. Walnut Ave., was traveling in the 900 block of North Miami Avenue when Kendall entered the roadway and caused the vehicle to hit him.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:36 to 5:28 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

WEDNESDAY

-8:13 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to the Quality Inn on Michigan Street for a false fire alarm that caused by someone smoking.

-6:13 to 11:28 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

-3:46 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

