Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:49 p.m.: lines down. Deputies were dispatched to 3304 Chief Tarkee Court in Washington Township on report lines were down.

-2:39 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Fort Recovery Road in Cynthian Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer.

WEDNESDAY

-9:21 p.m.: shooting. Deputies were dispatched 4084 Kardo Road in Cynthian Township on the report a neighbor was shooting a gun and keeping people awake.

-6:30 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to Little Turtle Way at Red Feather Road in Washington Township on the report of a suspicious male.

-3:43 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Airstream on West Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Village log

THURSDAY

-7:58 a.m.: suspicious car. Botkins Police was dispatched to the 100 block of Robinhood Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a suspicious car.

-7:53 a.m.: threats or harassment. Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of Leo St. in Jackson Township on the report of threats or harassment.

WEDNESDAY

-6:47 p.m.: suspicious car. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to the unit block of Elm Street in McLean Township on the report of a suspicious car.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-6:57 a.m.: crash. Anna Rescue and Fire and Deputies responded to Scott Road and Sharp Road in Franklin Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

WEDNESDAY

-5:54 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to the 600 block of West Main Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

-5:31 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5800 block of Smith Road in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.