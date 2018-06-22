Police log

FRIDAY

-4:11 a.m.: theft. A business on North Vandemark Road was reportedly broken into and damage was caused to a window. The damage is set at $1,000.

-2:28 a.m.: grand jury indictment. Stephen Reed Hendershot, 20, 744 Brooklyn Ave., Apt. 31 A, was arrested on a grand jury indictment.

-2:23 a.m.: domestic violence. James Michael Burns, 48, 521 Linden Ave., was arrested for domestic violence.

THURSDAY

-10:33 p.m.: criminal damaging. A 17-year-old male was arrested for being unruly. A bedroom window, valued at $200, and a dog bowl, valued at $10, were reported damaged during the incident.

-6:38 p.m.: lost property. A medium, black, leather purse containing $30, a driver’s license and three credit cards was reportedly lost at a business on Michigan Street.

-5:57 p.m.: warrant. Howard E. McCorkle, 64, 1117 Hilltop Ave., Apt E, was arrested on an active warrant, and for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, drug abuse and possessing criminal tools and drugs.

-11:59 a.m.: theft. A man’s brown wallet containing a U.S. Bank credit card, driver’s license and work ID was reported stolen while at a business on East Court Street.

-8:53 a.m.: warrant. Josh R. Roe, 31, 16980 McCloskey School Road, was arrested for theft and on a warrant after a business on Michigan Street reported the theft of a three candy bars, which were recovered.

WEDNESDAY

-12:07 a.m.: criminal damaging. A past damage to the driver’s side door of a 2006 Mazda 3 in the 700 block of South Kuther Road was reported to the police. Damage is set at $600.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2 to 9:15 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-9:13 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm set because of a faulty outlet.

-4:37 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm set because of a smoking outlet.

-10:17 a.m. to 11:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.