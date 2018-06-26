Police log

MONDAY

-2:08 p.m.: warrant. Jermaine E. Lucas, 40, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

-11:57 a.m.: grand jury indictment. Franklin LeRoy Lee, 61, 624 Park St., was arrested on a warrant.

-10:49 a.m.: warrant. Brantan Jerel Luckett, 26, of Lima, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:10 a.m.: warrant. Gabriel Joshua Baker, 18, 5880 State Route 29, Unit 11, was arrested on a warrant.

SUNDAY

-11:53 p.m.: breaking and entering. Cashland on Michigan Street reported six people broke into the business, damaged the glass on a door and a window and stole items which were not listed on the police report. Police are still investigating the incident.

-3:42 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Several juveniles were arrested for being unruly, obstructing official business, vandalism, aggravated menacing and resisting arrest.

-8:36 a.m.: theft. A business on Michigan Street reported the past theft of $70 and a U.S. Bank Visa debit card.

-12:27 a.m.: possession of drugs. Steven D. Hilleary Jr., 32, 612 N. Main Ave., and Brian Wood, 34, 219 E. Court St., were arrested for possessing drugs and criminal tools.

SATURDAY

-7:3o p.m.: found property. A black wallet containing a driver’s license, Social Security card and two credit cards was reported found at a business on Michigan Street and was turned into the police department.

-5:34 p.m.: theft. A food stamp card, Direct Express credit card, PNC Bank card and Fifth Third credit card was reported stolen.

-3:34 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report made by a business on Michigan Street that two people stole two fishing licenses.

-11:33 a.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Curtis A. Johnson, 54, of Piqua, was arrested for driving under an OVI suspension.

-7:07 a.m.: criminal damaging. An above ground pool liner at a property in the 500 block of Chestnut Avenue was reported damaged. The cost of the damage is set at $400.

-2:16 a.m.: driving under the influence. Aaron Daniel Roebuck, 34, 415 ½ S. Miami Ave., was arrested for OVI and OVI refusal breath with prior OVI.

FRIDAY

-11:28 p.m.: burglary. A Riverbend Boulevard resident reported people entered his home and stole two TVs, valued at $250, and a Wii Nintendo video game console, valued at $100. A police investigation continues.

-8:47 p.m.: OVI. Eric L. Durst Jr., 28, of Celina, was arrested for OVI, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence and for not having a valid operator’s license.

-5:17 p.m.: warrant. Nijal Tre Kyle Waldroop, 22, 848 Crescent Drive, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:05 p.m.: trafficking in drugs. Kyle L. Freeman, 26, 313 E. Court St., was arrested for trafficking in drugs and possessing criminal tools.

-4:51 p.m.: assault. Maurice A. Dues, 36, 811 Mt. Vernon Place, was arrested for assault.

-4:40 p.m.: warrant. Camille Ike, 36, 826 Spruce Ave., was arrested on an active warrant.

-2:48 p.m.: warrant. Joseph D. Lucas, 30, 710 Campbell Road, was arrested on an active warrant.

June 19

-1:45 p.m.: theft. Rebecca J. Bryant, 34, 306 Enterprise Ave., was arrested for theft after a business on Michigan Street reported the theft of a 6-ounce package of Gambler Red tobacco.

Crashes

Tyler J. VanFossen, 20, 416 Fifth Ave., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 2:54 p.m.

VanFossen was traveling southbound on North Ohio Avenue at the intersection of East Court Street when he struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Thomas R. McCullough, 66, 13781 Fort Loramie-Swanders Road.

McCullough’s passenger, Diane K. McCullough, 66, 13781 Fort Loramie-Swanders Road was transported to Wilson Health.

• Natalie M. Gossard, 26, 946 Port Jefferson Road, was cited with improper lane change after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 7:01 p.m.

Gossard was traveling westbound in the 2400 block of Michigan Street and when attempting to change lanes from the left lane into the right lane she struck the westbound vehicle in the right lane that was driven by Brian M. Wood, 42, of Versailles.

• Shaylin N. Sims, 16, of Sidney, was cited with operating without control after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 10:46 p.m.

Sims was traveling eastbound on Maple Street when she lost control of the vehicle and struck an unoccupied, legally parked vehicle on the south side of the roadway.

The other vehicle is owned by Velma J. McClain, 349 Maple St.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-4:51 to 9:23 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

MONDAY

-4:20 p.m.: service call. Medics responded to a service call.

-1:34 to 8:32 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to three fire alarms.

-7:08 a.m. to 2:59 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SUNDAY

-1:31 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

-12:59 to 9:23 p.m.: assist. Medics responded to two calls to assist an individual.

-2:50 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

SATURDAY

-1:55 p.m.: crash. Crews were dispatched on the report of an automobile crash.

-5:58 to 6:54 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms

-12:57 a.m. to 7:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

FRIDAY

-4:43 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

