Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:27 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to County Road 25A at Mason Road in Franklin Township on the report a truck was blocking the road.

MONDAY

-11:11 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of West Court Street in Clinton Township on the report of tree debris was down on the roadway.

-4:45 p.m.: scam. Deputies took a report about a possible scam at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-1:54 a.m.: disorderly conduct — intoxicated. Merando Dale Oldham, 43, at large, was arrested for disorderly conduct — intoxicated after deputies responded to the report there was a drunk person at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

SUNDAY

-9:09 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to the 200 block of Sapphire Court in Franklin Township on the report of a suspicious, black Chevrolet S-10 truck.

-8:12 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Fourth Avenue at Michigan Street in Clinton Township on the report of a three-vehicle crash.

SATURDAY

-5:35 p.m.: theft without consent. While investigating the alleged theft of some football/basketball cards, two computers, three old Samsung phones and $25 in change from a residence on Stoker Road, deputies discovered that one of the suspects was wanted on a warrant out of Hancock County. Justin J. Beagle, 28, of Lima, was taken into custody and transported to the Shelby County Jail.

Village log

TUESDAY

-1:54 p.m.: suspicious car. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to 19160 Lock Two Road in Jackson Township on the report of a suspicious car.

-12:14 p.m.: burglary. Fort Loramie Police and Deputies were dispatched to 12820 Luthman Road in McLean Township on the report of a burglary.

MONDAY

-10:57 p.m.: threats. Fort Loramie Police responded to Earls Island Pavilion on state Route 362 in McLean Township on the report someone was threatened.

-2:13 p.m.: vandalism. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to 108 Jackson St. in Jackson Township on the report of vandalism to a vehicle.

SUNDAY

-7:53 p.m.: assault. Fort Loramie Police responded to the Fort Loramie Village Offices on Elm Street in McLean Township on the report of a past assault.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:05 p.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to Logan County on the report of a fire.

-8:39 a.m.: fire. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township, Botkins, Anna and Jackson Center Fire Department and Botkins Police responded to the report of a structure fire at Botkins Sports Complex.

MONDAY

-7:49 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-11:46 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Deputies responded to the 3500 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

-9:52 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 12500 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-7:28 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire Department and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 100 block of South Liberty Street in Loramie Township.

-1:58 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Minster Life Squad responded to the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

SUNDAY

-11:43 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

-6:27 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 17300 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

-5:02 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 14200 block of state Route 119 in Franklin Township.

Crashes

Joshua D. Hower, 22, 144 Brooklyn Ave., Sidney, was cited for failure to control following a one-vehicle crash on Sunday, June 24, at 9:47 a.m.

According to the report, Hower was traveling southbound on Tawawa Maplewood Road when he said a deer entered the roadway. He told deputies he swerved and went off the right side of the road to avoid the deer. His motorcycle struck a utility pole.

He was transported to Wilson Health by Perry Port Salem Rescue.

His 2017 Dodge Challenger was disabled in the crash and towed from the scene.

• Angelica Rosalinda Rodriguez, 15, of Minster, was cited for failure to control after a crash on Thursday, June 14, at 5:54 p.m.

Rodriguez was traveling westbound on West Mason Road when her vehicle left the roadway on the north side of the road and struck a CenturyLink ground pedestal and address sign on a metal post before coming to a stop off of the driveway on top of the pedestal.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Melanie Speicher.

