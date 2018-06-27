Police log

TUESDAY

-10:01 p.m.: contempt. Joseph M. Payton, 49, of Maplewood, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-5:52 p.m.: theft. An individual reported someone posing as a deputy law enforcement officer tricked her out of $1,500 on gift cards.

-5:33 p.m.: theft. A Chaos bike, valued at $75, was reported stolen from the 500 block of North Miami Avenue.

-5:24 p.m.: cruelty to animals. A case of possible animal cruelty was reported to the police.

-4:14 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Christy L. Page, 33, 220 E. Clay St., was arrested for disorderly conduct.

-3:01 p.m.: criminal damaging. The convertible top on a 2005 Volkswagon, valued at $2,500, was reported damaged. Also, $30, several CDs, valued at $150, and two pairs of sunglasses, valued at $60, were stolen from the vehicle the previous night while parked in the 600 block of East Court Street.

-2:45 p.m.: criminal damaging. A camper window, valued at $100, and two camper door locks, valued at $200, were reported damaged.

SATURDAY

-3:36 p.m.: forgery. Police are investigating the report made by a business on West Court Street that they received a counterfeit $50 bill.

Crashes

Alexander K. Yarkony, 24, of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, was cited with failure to control ahead after a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 3:57 a.m.

Yarkony was traveling northbound on Interstate 75, near mile-marker 92, when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a concrete barrier causing functional damage to the front left of his 2015 Ford Focus. His vehicle then struck the concrete barrier again causing functional damage to the back left of the vehicle.

• Kaycee L. Fortkamp, 17, of Sidney, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 8:11 p.m.

Fortkamp was traveling southbound on Fourth Avenue at state Route 47 in the through lane when she ran the red light and struck the westbound vehicle in the left lane on state Route 47 that had proceeded through the intersection on a green light.

The other vehicle was driven by Paul A. Miller, 29, 819 N. Main Ave.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:37 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-9:21 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a business on Cisco Road for a general fire alarm. Firefighters received mutual aid from Anna, Van Buren Township, and Fort Loramie Fire Departments.

-4:08 p.m.: powerline issues. Firefighters responded to Linden Avenue and Forest Street on the report of issues with powerlines.

-10:47 a.m. to 6:23 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

