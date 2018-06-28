Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-8:45 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies were dispatched to the 3200 block of Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township on the report neighbors were shooting off fireworks.

-7:40 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to the 3211 Red Feather Road in Washington Township on the report two cars were shot by a BB gun.

-5:32 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to mile marker 96 on Interstate 75 in Franklin Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a search.

Village log

THURSDAY

-12:48 p.m.: theft. Botkins Police was dispatched to the Dollar General on South Main Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a theft.

WEDNESDAY

-6:32 p.m.: burglary. Anna Police was dispatched to 206 West South Street in Franklin Township on the report of a burglary.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:37 p.m.: crash. Anna Rescue and Fire, Sidney Fire and Deputies responded to Sidney Freyburg Road at state Route 119 in Franklin Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

-1:42 p.m.: crash. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire and Deputies responded to state Route 119 at state Route 29 in Van Buren Township on the report of a three-vehicle crash.

-12:59 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township.

WEDNESDAY

-5:33 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5500 block of Smith Road in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

