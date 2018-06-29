Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-9:32 a.m.: larceny. Deputies responded to 5761 Stoker Rd., in Cynthian Township, on the report of mail theft.

-6:52 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to 12293 Short Dr., in McLean Township, to investigate a complaint.

-3:26 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to 4587 Vermont Dr., in Washington Township, to investigate a complaint.

THURSDAY

-11:54 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to 3131 W. Mason Rd., in Turtle Creek Township, on the report of an attempted burglary.

-9:40 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to 1135 Hilltop Ave., in Clinton Township, on the report of a vehicle parked illegally.

-7:05 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to Baker Road at Pence Road, in Perry Township, on the report of someone dumping trash in a ditch.

-6:18 p.m.: larceny. Deputies responded to 13060 Wenger Rd., in Franklin Township, on the report of a stolen firearm.

-4:27 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to a complaint at the sheriff’s office, located at 555 Gearhart Rd., in Clinton Township.

Village log

FRIDAY

-3:10 a.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police responded to Budget Host Inn, at 505 E. State St., in Dinsmore Township, on the report of a person sleeping in a truck bed.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:36 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire Department responded to the 14000 block of Lock-Two Rd., in Dinsmore Township, on the report of a fire.

-3:30 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 10000 block of state Route 65, in Salem Township.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.