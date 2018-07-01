Posted on by

County record


Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-9:49 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of state Route 29 on a report of vandalism.

SATURDAY

-8:11 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle driving in the 10000 block of Wells Road in Van Buren Township.

-11 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies investigated a report of a person hitting a mailbox at 15120 Kirkwood Road in Orange Township.

-10:32 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies investigated a report of a person hitting a mailbox at 17721 Kirkwood Road in Orange Township.

-9:58 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies investigated a report of a person hitting a mailbox at 16101 Kirkwood Road in Orange Township.

-9:56 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies investigated a report of a person hitting a mailbox at 16588 Kirkwood Road in Orange Township.

-8:22 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies investigated a report of a person hitting a mailbox at 1284 Wiles Road in Green Township.

-7:40 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies investigated a report of a person hitting a mailbox at 1026 Wiles Road in Green Township.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-1:23 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 300 block of the South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

-6:48 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 7000 block of Stoker Road in Washington Township.

-4:43 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 300 block of Frazier Guy Road in Green Township.

-4:20 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 9000 block of Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-2:34 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire were dispatched to the 5000 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

SATURDAY

-11:52 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fort Loramie Police and deputies were dispatched to the 60 block of Greenback Road in McLean Township.

-8:51 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire and Anna Police were dispatched to a truck fire at the 99 mile marker of Interstate 75.

-6:22 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-1:43 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 200 block of Monterey Drive in McLean Township.

-7:01 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 22000 block of Wise Road in Jackson Township.

FRIDAY

-11:30 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 100 block of South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

-9:19 p.m.: fire. Houston Fire was dispatched to the 3000 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township for an unknown large type of fire in the area.

-5:53 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem, Port Jefferson Fire and CareFlight were dispatched to the 6000 block of Jackson Road in Perry Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

