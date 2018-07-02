Police log

SUNDAY

-9:47 p.m.: possession of drugs. Officers are testing the contents of a bag filled with white powder.

-9:05 p.m.: drug abuse. Mandie V. Barga, 41at large, was arrested on an active warrant and for drug abuse.

-4:31 p.m.: identity theft. Officers investigated a report that someone’s identity had been stolen.

-3:09 p.m.: found property. Officers received alleged drugs from a person who found them in Sidney.

-9:32 a.m.: criminal damage, assault. Officers investigated a report of an assault and damage to two laptops, which were valued at $450.

-4:45 a.m.: domestic violence. Officers investigated a report of domestic violence. Bobby Wright, 38, of Sidney, was arrested on a domestic violence charge.

SATURDAY

-8:17 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Officers investigated a report of a juvenile who has runaway and being unruly.

-7 p.m.: unruly juvenile offenses. Officers investigated a report of two juveniles who had runaway.

-7:30 a.m.: theft without consent. Officers are investigating the theft of a propane gas grill valued at $300.

-2:12 a.m.: aggravated trespass, menacing. Officers are investigating a report of someone attempting to break into a residence in the 1000 block of Amherst Drive. Damage to the door was set at $50.

FRIDAY

-11:42 p.m.: operating a vehicle while under the influence. Richard Reier, 30, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI and possession of drugs and criminal tools.

-7:56 p.m.: domestic violence. Officers investigated a report of domestic violence.

-6:30 p.m.: telephone harassment. Tyler Mentgest, 20, was arrested for telephone harassment.

-4:24 p.m.: warrant service. Arthur J. Bennet, 30, of Sidney, was arrested on an active warrant.

-4 p.m.: trafficking in drugs. Zackery Napier, 21, of Sidney, was arrested for drug trafficking and two counts of possessing criminal tools. Officers found $4,000 worth of marijuana and scales and jars at the residence.

-2:05 p.m.: possession of drugs. Officers confiscated $500 worth of marijuana.

THURSDAY

-10:43 p.m.: warrant services. Sean R. Long, 30, of Sidney, was arrested on an active warrant from Alabama.

-2 p.m.: lost property. A person stated they lost a wallet, Social Security cards, driver’s license and Medicare card in the city. The items were valued at $28.

JUNE 26

-11:01 p.m.: drug abuse. Tyler M. Mentges, 20, at large, was charged with drug abuse and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop.

-10:38 p.m.: criminal damaging. Officers investigated a criminal damage complaint.

-5 p.m.: theft without consent. Officers investigated the theft of gum valued at 70 cents.

-6:10 p.m.: found property. A wallet, operator’s license and Sidney High School identification card were turned over to an officer. Attempts were made to contact the owner.

Crashes

Officers are investigating a hit-skip crash Friday at 11:28 a.m. A vehicle owned by Nathan Kerns, Piqua, was parked on the property at 627 N. West Ave. The left rear door of the vehicle was ajar and an unknown vehicle coming through the alley struck the door. The driver of the vehicle left the scene.

Damage to Kerns’ 2003 Cadillac DeVille as moderate.

A hit-skip crash Thursday at 7:44 p.m. is under investigation. Beth Spicer, Maplewood, was eastbound on Water Street when a vehicle crossed Water Street, southbound on West Avenue. The unknown vehicle struck Spicer’s vehicle and then fled the scene. Spicer’s 2014 Dodge Caravan was disabled in the crash and towed from the scene.

Wladyslaw Hutnikiewicz, 63, of London, Ontario, was cited for turning at an intersection following a crash Thursday at 2:34 p.m.

Hutnikiewicz, who was driving a Ryder Truck, owned by Ryder Truck Rental, Concord, Ontario, was eastbound on Russell Road at state Route 29 in the left turn lane. He had a green light and turned left to go north on state Route 29. He cleared the first vehicle which was facing south on state Route 29. His vehicle struck a Shelby Transit vehicle driven by John Kohler, 61, of Anna.Both vehicles sustained minor damage.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-4:47 a.m. to 2:39 p.m.: medical. Sidney Medics were dispatched on five calls.

SUNDAY

-12:42 a.m. to 9:24 p.m.: medical. Sidney Medics were dispatched on 13 calls.

SATURDAY

-10:39 p.m.: fire alarm. Sidney Fire was dispatched to a fire alarm.

-9:13 p.m.: medical. Sidney Medics were dispatched on one call.

-7:18 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters were dispatched to an unauthorized open burn.

-4:30 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters were dispatched to an unauthorized open burn.

-1:32 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters were dispatched to a fire alarm.

-12:24 p.m.: medical. Medics were dispatched on one call.

-9:26 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters were dispatched to a fire alarm.

-12:03 to 7:19 a.m.: medical. Medics were dispatched on three calls.

FRIDAY

-10:38 p.m.: no incident found. Firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of Brooklyn. No incident was found.

-8:47 to 9:49 p.m.: medical. Medics were dispatched on two calls.

-10-33 p.m.: fire. Firefighters were dispatched to 311 S. Miami Ave. for a tree fire.

-1:47 to 6:08 p.m.: medical. Medics were dispatched on five calls.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

