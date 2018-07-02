Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-9:40 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies investigated a report of a large group of people walking down the road with flashlights with a car following them. The incident was reported in the 2000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Clinton Township.

Village log

MONDAY

-11:47 a.m.: suspicious car. Botkins Police and Jackson Center Police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

8:56 a.m.: forgery. Jackson Center Police is investigating a report of forgery.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-10:06 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 11000 block of state Route 29 in Turtle Creek Township.

-10:05 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 10000 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township.

-9:38 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Fort Loramie Fire was dispatched to the unit block of South Main Street in McLean Township for a carbon monoxide alarm.

SUNDAY

-10:16 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 5000 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-8:54 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

-7:46 p.m.: fire. Russia Fire, Fort Loramie Rescue, Fort Loramie Fire, Houston Fire, Minster Jaws of Life, deputies and Versailles Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire at 7292 Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-5:31 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem and deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-4:55 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Jackson Center Fire, Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies were dispatched to Pasco Montra Road at state Route 119 for a crash with injuries.

-3:24 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire and deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.