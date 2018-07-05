Police log

WEDNESDAY

-10:30 p.m.: theft. Outdoor patio furniture was reported stolen at 327 Forest St.

-6:41 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to 137 W. Ruth St., on the report of a credit card and vehicle being taken longer than permitted.

-4:50 p.m.: drugs. Teddy Hale, 26, of Bradford, was arrested for possession of drugs.

-11:35 a.m.: warrant. Antoine Bogle, 30, of Fairborn, was arrested on a warrant on Fair Road at Fairington Drive; Tommy Pruit, 41, at large, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant.

-12:59 a.m.: criminal damaging. The driver side window of a vehicle was reported broken at 603 Michigan St.

TUESDAY

-11:40 p.m.: criminal trespass. Officers responded to 500 N. Vandemark Road on the report of trespassing.

-10:30 p.m.: criminal damaging. Damage to a driver side window of a vehicle was reported at 768 Country Side Lane.

-3:48 p.m.: stolen identity. Officers responded to a report that someone’s identity was used to open a credit card account without authorization.

-1:46 p.m.: warrant. Kandice M. Centers, 33, 616 ½ N. Miami Ave., was served a warrant.

-12 p.m.: drugs. Officers responded to 110 W. Court St. on the report of possible drugs at the property.

-11:16 a.m.: drug abuse. Richard A. Norris, 52, 121 W. Poplar St., was arrested for drug abuse near the 500 block of North Miami Avenue.

-11 a.m.: theft. A two-wheel dolly and air conditioning unit was reported stolen from 314 N. Ohio Ave.

MONDAY

-10 p.m.: criminal damaging. Officers responded to a report of criminal damaging at 701 Norwood Drive.

-5 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to the report of a stolen bicycle at 812 Park St.

SUNDAY

-1:30 a.m.: theft. A theft of two pairs of shoes, valued at $400, were reported stolen from 820 ½ E. Court St.

THURSDAY, JUNE 28

-4:50 p.m.: assault. An assault was reported at 1467 E. Court St.

Crashes

Stacey Smith, 45, 613 S. Miami Ave., was cited with failure to control following a two-vehicle crash at 2:05 p.m. on Wednesday.

Smith was traveling south in the alley approaching East Clay Street. As she turned east onto East Clay Street, Smith collided with a parked vehicle, owned by Ashley Vanhoose, striking the left rear corner of the vehicle, which was parked in front of 219 E. Clay St.

• Khristine Johnes, 49, 826 Fielding Road, was cited with an assured clear distance ahead violation following a two-vehicle crash at 10:51 p.m. on Tuesday.

Johnes was southbound in the 200 block of Charles Avenue when she struck a vehicle, owned by Terri Frick, which was parked on the street.

• Adam Dahm, 21, of Botkins, was cited with speeding and an assured clear distance ahead violation following a two-vehicle crash at 4:56 p.m. on Tuesday.

A second vehicle, driven by Christina Raterman, 28, 9260 Houston Road, was westbound on state Route 47, near Chase Bank, in the right lane of travel. Raterman was stopped for traffic and just began to accelerate when Dahm struck her vehicle from behind.

• Patti Litimer, 56, 728 Sixth Ave., was cited with an assured clear distance ahead violation following a two-vehicle crash at 3:44 p.m. on Tuesday.

Litimer was sitting at the light at Michigan Street and Vandemark Road, behind a vehicle driven by Dennis Lucas, 75, 18279 Kirkwood Road. When the light turned green, Litimer began to ease forward when she struck Lucas.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:28 a.m. to 2:56 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 medical calls.

-6:27 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

WEDNESDAY

-12:03 a.m. to 7:16 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six medical calls.

TUESDAY

-1:37 to 8:08 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five medical calls.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock

Compiled by Aimee Hancock