Police log

THURSDAY

-11:34 p.m.: criminal damaging. Officers investigated a report of damage done to a storm door in the 1200 block of Hilltop Avenue. Damage was set at $425.

-8:10 p.m.: driving while under the influence. David E. Welch, 62, 515 Culvert St., Sidney, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and operating a vehicle with a BAC in excess of .17 breath.

-5:35 p.m.: taking the identity of another. Officers are investigating a case of identity fraud.

-5:31 p.m.: burglary. Officers are investigating a burglary in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

-3:33 p.m.: theft. Officers are investigating a report of shoplifters at Walmart. Diana M, Carter, 56, 625 Mohican Court, Sidney, and Shailyn Mekay Hensley, 30, 721 Kathy Ave., Sidney, were charged with theft without consent. The items allegedly taken were valued at $66.64.

-11 a.m.: violation of protection order. Tyler Hurst, 31, 32 Eastview Drive, Apt. 5, Fort Loramie, was arrested on for violating a protection order.

WEDNESDAY

-2:23 p.m.: endangering children. Officers investigated a report of abuse of children.

Crashes

A bicycle and vehicle were involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday at 1:37 p.m,

Xzavior A. Henderson, 10, Sidney, was riding his bicycle and traveling northbound down a paved trail and was going toward Tawawa Park. He cut across the lawn to go eastbound on Tawawa Drive when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Arnold M. Macey, 22, 3205 Featherwood Drive, Sidney. Macey was traveling east bound on Tawawa Drive.

Henderson was ejected from his bicycle. He was transported to Wilson Health by Sidney Fire.

Henderson’s bicycle sustained minor damage. Macey’s 2003 Ford Focus ZTS sustained minor damage.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:13 to 8:02 a.m.: medical. Medics were dispatched on three calls.

WEDNESDAY

-11:56 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters were dispatched for a fire alarm. It was a false alarm.

-9:26 p.m.: medical. Medics were dispatched on one call.

-8:46 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters were dispatched to 920 N. Main Ave. for a carbon monoxide investigation.

-4:18 to 8:15 p.m.: medical. Medics were dispatched on four calls.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

