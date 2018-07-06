Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:53 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies are investigating a report of vandalism at Hickory Hills, 7103 State Route 66, in Cynthian Township.

-9:22 a.m.: larceny. Deputies are investigating a report of larceny at Hickory Hills, 7103 State Route 66, in Cynthian Township.

-12:30 a.m.: fight. Deputies were dispatched to Hickory Hills, 7103 State Route 66, in Cynthian Township for a fight.

THURSDAY

-10:04 p.m.: assault. Deputies are investigating an alleged assault at Hickory Hills, 7103 State Route 66, in Cynthian Township.

-9:42 p.m.: fight. Deputies were dispatched to Hickory Hills, 7103 State Route 66, in Cynthian Township for a fight.

-8:01 p.m.: fight. Deputies were dispatched to Hickory Hills, 7103 State Route 66, in Cynthian Township for a fight.

-4 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to Hickory Hills, 7103 State Route 66, in Cynthian Township to investigate a complaint.

Village log

FRIDAY

-12:04 a.m.: burglary in progress. Jackson Center Police and deputies were dispatched to Jackson and Linden streets in Jackson Center for a burglary in progress.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-7:45 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 12000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-3:12 a.m.: fire alarm. Russia Fire was dispatched to 111 Voisard St. in Loramie Township for a fire alarm/smoke detectors going off.

-12:08 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire was dispatched to 7103 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township for a miscellaneous fire.

THURSDAY

-8:28 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 10000 block of Kaser Road in Washington Township.

-7:53 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 300 block of Frazier Guy Road in Green Township.

-4:08 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem and Port Jefferson Fire were dispatched to the 500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-3:02 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem and Port Jefferson Fire were dispatched to the 18000 block of McCloskey School Road in Green Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

