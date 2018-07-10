Police log

MONDAY

-10:12 p.m.: warrant. Vickie Napier, 57, 219 E. Court St., Apt. A, was arrested on an active warrant.

-9:42 p.m.: warrant. Anthony Taylor, 21, at large, was arrested on an active warrant.

-1:19 p.m.: forgery. An organization on Children’s Home Road reported receiving a fake $20 bill.

-12:14 p.m.: warrant. Adam J. Hamilton, 29, 1809 Glenn Place, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-12:07 p.m.: identity theft. An identity fraud incident was reported to the police.

SUNDAY

-8:30 p.m.: assault. Collin Kellar, 60, at large, was arrested for assault.

-4:01 a.m.: endangering children. Police responded to a child endangerment report.

SATURDAY

-4:50 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Misty King, 36, 1465 E. Court St., was arrested for obstructing official business and disorderly conduct at 614 East Ave.

-9:46 p.m.: warrant. Brandon Wilson, 23, 421 N. Miami Ave., was arrested on a warrant. During a search of his residence, marijuana was found, resulting in a drug abuse charge.

FRIDAY

-11:18 p.m.: warrant. Cody Goshorn, 24, 5880 state Route 29, was arrested on North Main Avenue at North Street on an outstanding warrant out of Miami County.

-8:08 p.m.: theft. A theft past-occurred was reported at a business on Michigan Street.

-7:29 p.m.: theft. Angela Schmidt, 44, 329 ½ N. Ohio Ave., was arrested for theft at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-4:20 p.m.: endangering children. Police responded to a report of possible child neglect.

-4:11 p.m.: identity theft. Police responded to a the report of identity theft.

-12 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of mail theft from a residence on Fox Cross Drive.

-11:47 a.m.: warrant. Judy Skeens, 45, 2641 Terry Hawk Drive, was arrested at on a warrant.

-9:30 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a the report of theft of $380 cash.

WEDNESDAY

-3 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a residence on East Court Street on the report of the theft of a battery charger from a vehicle.

-8 a.m.: burglary. Police responded to a residence on Monroe Street on a burglary report.

June 1

-12 a.m.: theft. The theft of $271.34 worth of merchandise was reported at Walmart.

Crashes

Amy Huddleston, 44, of Versailles, was cited with a traffic control deviation violation following a two-vehicle crash at 4:18 p.m. on Friday, July 6.

Huddleston was traveling westbound on state Route 47 at Sixth Avenue when she said she ran the red light, causing her to strike a southbound vehicle, driven by Jessica Doak, 25, of Fort Loramie, which entered the intersection on a green light.

• Tiarra Ambos, 17, of 723 Marilyn Drive, was cited with an improper left turn violation following a two-vehicle crash at 3:48 p.m. on Friday, July 6.

Ambos was traveling northbound on Vandemark Road when she attempted to make a left turn into 111 N. Vandemark Road, causing her to strike a vehicle, driven by Timothy Monfort, 26, 2461 Apache Drive, which was turning left out of the private drive from Kroger’s parking lot.

• Ryan Heitman, 35, of Houston, was cited with a right of way violation following a two-vehicle crash at 11:27 a.m. on Friday, July 6.

Heitman was in the left lane, traveling eastbound on Michigan Street at Kuther Road, stopped at the intersection and waiting to turn left.

A vehicle, driven by Kayla Brown, 21, of Lima, was traveling westbound on Michigan Street, in the right lane, going straight through the intersection.

Heitman said he saw Brown’s left turn signal on while she was in the straight lane and thought she was going to make a left turn. He then proceeded to make his left turn, causing him to strike the front of Brown’s vehicle, as she continued straight.

• David Welch, 62, 515 Culvert St., was cited with an operating without reasonable control violation following a two-vehicle crash at 8:10 p.m. on Thursday, July 5.

Welch was traveling eastbound on Culvert Street when he struck a parked vehicle, owned by Matthew Bleininger, which was parked in front of 545 Culvert St.

Welch struck the side mirror of the vehicle and continued eastbound, then parked in a garage on private property. The crash was witnessed by an independent third party.

• Jonathan Peltier, 35, of Minster, was cited with a right of way violation following a two-vehicle crash at 12:24 p.m. on Thursday, July 5.

Peltier stated he was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he attempted to turn left onto the Interstate 75 North ramp. Peltier said he misread the light, thinking he had a green arrow to turn, which caused him to strike a vehicle, driven by Galen Cathcart, 34, 1105 Hawthorn St., which was traveling westbound on state Route 47 at the Interstate 75 intersection with the green light.

• Jordan Mabes, 28, 1437 Childrens Home Road, was cited with a starting and backing violation following a two-vehicle crash at 10:17 a.m. on Thursday, July 5.

Mabes was backing out of a parking space on East Court Street and collided with a vehicle, driven by James Carnes, 64, 892 Fielding Road, which was traveling east bound in the 200 block of East Court Street.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-10:14 a.m.: lines down. Firefighters responded to the report of down electrical lines.

-12:09 to 8:15 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

MONDAY

-3:25 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm.

-3:20 a.m. to 6:52 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

SUNDAY

-2:20 a.m. to 7:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

SATURDAY

-3:07 a.m. to 8:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-2:29 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a fire call.

-4:46 a.m.: electrical. Crews responded to an electrical call.

FRIDAY

-2:58 to 6:32 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-9:18 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Crews conducted a carbon monoxide investigation; no problems were found.

-7:28 p.m.: EMS transport. EMS transported a patient from Wilson Health to Lima Memorial Hospital.

-3:13 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to the report of a grill fire.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock and Sheryl Roadcap.

