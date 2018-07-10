Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-9 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies investigated a property damage crash in the 5000 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

MONDAY

-6:33 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 700 Lockport Trail in Washington Township on the report a check was stolen from the mailbox.

-6:07 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to a report that people in a green car were at the park in the village of Lockington doing drugs.

-5:19 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint about a scam call at 3840 Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

-3:17 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded 6029 Hardin Wapakoneta Drive in Turtle Creek Township on the report the neighbors’s guests were parking on their property.

-7:25 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies investigated a property damage crash at Childrens Home and McCloskey School roads in Orange Township.

SUNDAY

-10:01 p.m.: burglary in progress. Fort Loramie Police and deputies were dispatched to the Lake Loramie State Park campground on a report of a burglary in progress.

-1:50 p.m.: investigate complaint. Officials at Country Concert contacted deputies to help them locate the owner of a camper that was demolished at the end of the weekend event. A person next to the camper identified who had been staying there for the weekend. Bryant Hunter, of Piqua, had purchased the camper pass for the concert. He was contacted and told to cleanup the camping site.

-10:21 a.m.: criminal damaging. Susan M. Pash, 14444 Charm Hill Drive, Sidney, reported someone damaged the windshield of her vehicle overnight. In addition to the cracked window, a clear substance was also found on the roof of the vehicle. The remnants of what is believed to be fireworks was found on the vehicle.

-12:02 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Brandon Allen Corner, 29, 77 Foraker Ave., Sidney, was arrested for disorderly conduct – fighting following an incident at Country Concert. A deputy observed Corner walking in the lanes of travel at Hickory Hills campground main gate area. He was in danger of being hit because of the heavy traffic. A deputy told Corner to get off the road and he was escorted off the road after yelling an obscenity at the deputy. He walked toward a deputy, cussing him. The deputy put up his hand to keep Corner from making contact with him. The deputy told Corner he was under arrest. Corner resisted arrest and had to be taken to the ground. The deputy detected an odor of alcohol on Corner. A flask with whiskey was found in Corner’s possession. He was transported to the Shelby County Jail.

FRIDAY

-11:56 p.m.: theft without consent. James Stewart, 57, of Goshen, Indiana, reported someone took a cooler, lawn chair, T-shirt and shot glass while he was in the restroom at Country Concert. He had placed the items outside the restroom and when he came out, the items were gone.

-8:19 p.m.: illegal distribution of cigarettes. Brett Anthony Hawke, 34, of Dayton, was arrested after allegedly selling cigarettes at Country Concert. Deputies sent in a female juvenile to purchase cigarettes from Hawke. After purchasing the cigarettes, she gave the item and change to a deputy. He was unable to provide a vendor’s license to authorize the sale of items at the concert. He was charged with illegal distribution of or permitting children to use cigarettes, a fourth degree misdemeanor.

-5:52 p.m.: underage drinking. A juvenile from Wawaka, Indiana, was escorted off the Country Concert grounds after it was discovered he was 17 and was found with a can of beer. The juvenile threw the can down and when confronted, told deputies he was 21. He then admitted he was only 17. Deputies talked with the teen’s parents and it was agreed the teen would go straight home. The three-day and camper passes were taken from the teen. He also returned his parking pass.

-1:30 p.m.: criminal damaging. Stephanie Victoria Hawkins, Paulding, reported someone burned $200 worth of clothing while she was at Country Concert.

1 a.m.: theft without consent. Luke Joseph Langhals, Fort Jennings, reported someone took $200, a cooler, food and beer, which were in the cooler and phone charges while he was at Country Concert. The items were valued at $370. He said the items were taken from his campsite.

SATURDAY

-5:38 p.m.: disorderly conduct – intoxication. Martin M.Weaver, 19, of Flat Rock, Illinois, was arrested for disorderly conduct – intoxication at Country Concert. He allegedly was trying to pick a fight with other concertgoers. He was transported to the Shelby County Jail.

THURSDAY

-6:20 p.m.: offenses involving underage consumption. Alec Kevin Ahrens, 18, of Versailles, was arrested for offenses involving underage consumption of alcohol at Country Concert. An undercover agent observed Ahrens holding an open can of Bush Light beer. Deputies approached Ahrens and ask him his age. He was arrested for prohibitions, a first degree misdemeanor. He posted bond and was released.

-6:30 p.m.: offenses involving underage consumption. Alaina Marie Brown, 19, Brookville, was arrested for underage consumption of alcohol at Country Concert. An undercover agent observed Brown holding an open can of Twisted Tea, a hard ice tea containing alcohol. Deputies approached Brown and asked her age. She stated she was 19 years old. She was arrested for prohibitions, a first degree misdemeanor. She posted bond and was released.

Village log

MONDAY

-3:42 p.m.: theft. Botkins and Anna Police responded to to 103 N. Linden St. on the report neighbors were taking items from the property.

SUNDAY

-8:34 p.m.: domestic violence. Botkins Police investigated a report of domestic violence.

-4:43 p.m.: threats. Fort Loramie Police is investigating a threat or harassment.

-4:31 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police is investigating a complaint.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:19 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 3500 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

-5:41 a.m.: crash. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire, and Deputies responded to the 16000 block of state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

-4:52 a.m.: medical. New Bremen Rescue responded to the 6100 block of Botkins Road in Van Buren Township.

-3:35 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 3500 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

MONDAY

-4:25 p.m.: crash. Botkins Fire responded to Auglaize County on the report of a crash with injuries.

-3:28 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire responded to the 200 block of Peridot Drive on the report of a brush fire near the train tracks.

-2:11 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 100 block of Meadow Drive in Dinsmore Township.

-8:20 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 6000 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-3:35 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 17000 block of Sharp Road in Salem Township.

SUNDAY

-11:14 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire, Houston Rescue and deputies were dispatched to Darke Shelby and Miami Shelby roads in Loramie Township.

-6:24 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 4000 block of state Route 29 in Green Township.

This is what the same camper looked like at the end of Country Concert.The owner of the camper was located and told to clean the area up. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_IMG-3667-copy.jpg This is what the same camper looked like at the end of Country Concert.The owner of the camper was located and told to clean the area up. This is what a camper looked like at the beginning of Country Concert. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_20180707_213040-copy.jpg This is what a camper looked like at the beginning of Country Concert.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher and Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher and Sheryl Roadcap.