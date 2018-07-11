Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-10:37 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 8484 Tawawa Maplewood Road in Salem Township.

-9:23 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist adult probation arrest a subject in the 10900 block of Commanche Drive in Washington Township.

TUESDAY

-7:47 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to 8344 Lochard Road in Salem Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

-6:19 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-5:33 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint that someone was shooting in the 3200 block of Deer Path Way in Washington Township.

-4:30 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Agape Distribution on Brooklyn Avenue in Clinton Township on the report of a crash.

-4:23 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam call complaint at 3408 Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township.

-3:21 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 10959 Commanche Drive in Washington Township on the report of the theft of wedding rings.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-5:05 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police was dispatched to County Road 25A at state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

TUESDAY

-4:09 p.m.: trespassing. Jackson Center Police responded to S&K Auto on West Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a trespassing.

Crashes

Jeffrey L. Callahan, 47, 1412 Garfield Ave., Sidney, was transported to Wilson Health following a crash on Tuesday at 5:41 a.m.

Callahan was traveling eastbound in the 16,000 block of state Route 274 when his right, rear tire blew out and caused him to lose control of the vehicle. His vehicle slid across the roadway and into a ditch on the left side of the road, then continued sliding through the ditch and into a bean field before coming to a stop in the field, facing the west.

Callahan’s black 2005 LS Lincoln was towed from the scene by Mayse Towing. He was transported by Anna Rescue to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

–2:18 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 2000 block of Loy Road in Cynthian Township.

-2:11 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-1:39 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 500 block of Davis Street in Jackson Township.

-11:23 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 2300 block of Dorsey Hageman Road in Green Township.

-10:01 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 16800 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

TUESDAY

-7:37 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 300 block of Fraizer Guy Road in Green Township.

-6:16 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 600 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

