Police log

THURSDAY

-2:09 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Kayla Dawn Franklin, 23, 820 Fulton St., was arrested for disorderly conduct – fighting or threatening.

-12:32 a.m.: warrant. Gregory D. Russell, 42, 1020 Campbell Road, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:06 a.m.: warrant. A 16-year-old male was arrested on a warrant.

WEDNESDAY

-1 p.m.: lost property. A wallet containing an EBT card, ID, and a bank card was reported lost in the 300 block of Franklin Avenue.

-12:30 p.m.: theft. A Master Paws Kennel, valued at $129, was reported stolen from the back yard of a property in the 900 block of Park Street.

-12:29 p.m.: obstructing official business. Joshua King, 37, 310 Enterprise Ave., was arrested for obstructing official business.

Crashes

A crash that occurred on Monday at 5:42 a.m. involving a person on a bicycle is under investigation.

Erica Nickels, 26, 500 N. Vandemark Road, Apt. 54, was riding a bicycle eastbound on the sidewalk on Michigan Street and when she began to cross road at the Interstate 75 exit ramp a stopped vehicle at the red light on the I-75 off ramp, that was facing the south, began to make a right turn on the red light and struck Nickels in the crosswalk.

The vehicle was driven by Bryan Morrow, 49, of Celina.

Sidney Fire responded to the scene to evaluate Nickels.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-7:05 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to a fire call.

-2:44 to 5:45 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-3:43 to 4:22 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-3:31 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to Aunt Millie’s Bakeries on Progress Way for a fire on the outside of the building.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

