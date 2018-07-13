Police log

FRIDAY

-2:47 a.m.: driving under the influence. Chastity Lee-Marie Lallemand, 43, of Fort Loramie, was arrested for OVI.

THURSDAY

-4:49 p.m.: possession of drugs. Tyler J. Mohr, 27, 630 Ronan St., was arrested for possessing drugs – heroin and criminal tools and for tampering with evidence.

-2:33 p.m.: theft. While parked at the rear of a residence in the 200 block of South West Avenue, it was reported that someone entered a locked 2005 grey Buick and stole $2 in cash and damaged the vehicle’s dash board and center console. The total damage amount is set at $200.

WEDNESDAY

-10:11 p.m.: criminal damaging. Damage to a living room window was reported. Damage is set at $250.

TUESDAY

-2:23 p.m.: forgery. A forged check was reportedly passed at a bank on West Russell Road.

Crashes

Brian S. Hankett, 55, 834 Third Ave., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 3:54 p.m.

Hankett was traveling southbound on Fourth Avenue when he told police he looked off to the side and struck the rear of the vehicle in front of him that was preparing to turn left onto Countryside Lane.

The other vehicle was driven by Mamadou M. Dia, 51, 752 Countryside Lane.

• Erica A. Allen, 59, 815 Norwood Ave., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 2:27 p.m.

Allen was headed southbound on state Route 47 when she rear-ended the stopped vehicle at the red light at Fourth Avenue that was in front of her that was driven by Bridget L. Baldwin, 43, 310 N. Miami St.

• Avriel L. Altschul, 27, 670 Fair Road, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 12:57 p.m.

Altschul was traveling westbound on Russell Road approaching the intersection at Wapakoneta Avenue when it struck the stopped vehicle ahead that was driven by Jayne A. Olivieri, 52, 1118 Port Jefferson Road, and was at the traffic light on Russell Road, at the intersection. Olivieri’s vehicle then struck the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Logan J. Fair, 40, 1381 Maple Leaf Court.

• Derek A. Schwable, 24, of Piqua was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday, July 6 at 7:02 p.m.

Schwable was traveling westbound on state Route 47 on the Interstate 75 overpass when he rear-ended the vehicle in front of him which had stopped suddenly due to traffic conditions.

The other vehicle was driven by Ryan Penley, 22, 1371 Dartmouth St.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:38 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to a fire call.

-12:02 to 9:38 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-9:37 a.m. to 8:37 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.