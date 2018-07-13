Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-7:33 a.m.: lines down. Deputies were dispatched to 19230 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of low hanging wires.

-6:22 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to County Road 25A at Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-12:48 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to the railroad crossing at Mason Road on the report of a vehicle beside the tracks with two people standing beside it.

-12:30 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to the 400 block of Mill Street in Dinsmore Township on the report a black Honda was sitting in front of the caller’s house and two males exited the vehicle and walked beside the home.

THURSDAY

-4:02 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the County Concert on State Route 66 on the report of a private property damage crash that occurred during the weekend the concert.

-3:18 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 217 E. Edgewood St. in Clinton Township on the report of a theft.

Crashes

Lebarron Johnson III, 27, 208 Pasco Montra Road, Port Jefferson, was arrested on a contempt warrant after Shelby County Deputies responded to the report of a crash on private property on Thursday at 1:05 p.m.

Johnson was backing down the driveway at 5880 State Route 29, Unit 14, Sidney, when he struck a DP&L utility box. The collision caused damage to the box and light damage to the rear passenger side of the 2004 Silver Honda Odyssey mini van he was operating.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:58 p.m.: fire. Fletcher Fire Department responded to the unit block of state Route 589 in Green Township on the report of a field fire.

-1:22 p.m.: fire. Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to 19122 May Road in Van Buren Township on the report of a field fire.

-12:39 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Chickasaw Court in Washington Township.

THURSDAY

-7:50 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to the 13200 block of White Feather Trail in Van Buren Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

