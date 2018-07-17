Police log

MONDAY

-11:59 p.m.: warrant. Letitia N Garrett, 35, 807 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. G, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:54 p.m.: warrant. Joshua Morgan Holtzclaw, 29, 1520 Spruce St., Apt. 11, was arrested on an active warrant.

-9:07 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report made by a business on North Vandemark Road of the past theft of a bank card.

-7:46 p.m.: theft. Devin L. Wilkins, 28, 1915 Shawnee Drive, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:33 p.m.: theft. Michael D. Ceyler II, 34, 614 East Ave., was arrested for theft and possessing drugs and criminal tools after a business on Michigan Street reported the theft of a package of Hubba Bubba bubble gum.

-3:56 p.m.: theft. Mandie Barga, 41, 220 E. Clay St., was arrested for theft.

-11:24 a.m.: warrant. Amanda L. Driskell, 34, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

SUNDAY

-11:50 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Kaine J. Fischer, 19, 3140 Marla Court, was cited for driving under OVI suspension.

-9:08 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating the reported theft of two derby wheels and tires, valued at $350.

-8:42 p.m.: warrant. Brittany Ann Jennings, 31, of Toledo, was arrested on an out of county warrant.

-2:50 p.m.: theft – without consent. A plastic grill, valued at $150, was reported stolen from a 1999 maroon Chevrolet while parked in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-1:05 p.m.: purpose to commit theft. A white and orange Mongoose bicycle, valued at $100, and a black, red and white Hydro bike, valued at $100, were reported stolen from 115 N. Highland Avenue.

SATURDAY

-9:23 p.m.: warrant. Crystal Keaton, 40, 1001 Fourth Ave., Lot 1, was arrested on an active warrant.

-8:05 p.m.: warrant. Crystal Hughes, 35, 804 N. Miami Ave., was arrested on an active warrant.

-4:36 p.m.: warrant. Dillon R. Petty, 24, at large, was arrested on two active warrants.

-4:23 p.m.: theft. A past theft of $50 was reported to the police.

-11:18 a.m.: domestic violence. Shayla Partin, 29, 604 Chestnut Ave., was arrested for domestic violence.

-3:32 a.m.: criminal trespass. Jerry Swain, 30, 503 S. Highland Ave., was arrested for criminal trespassing.

FRIDAY

-11:28 p.m.: aggravated menacing. Police are investigating a report of a threat made to a female by someone she knows.

-8:22 p.m.: warrant. Trinity McCarty, 39, 212 S. West Ave., was arrested on an active warrant.

-7:07 p.m.: lost property. A Samsung Galaxy S4 cellphone, valued at $100, an Ohio driver’s license, a bank card and food stamp card were reported lost in the area near the Canal Place Apartments on West Poplar Street.

-6:53 p.m.: forgery. A counterfeit $20 bill was turned into the police department.

-5:50 p.m.: theft – without consent. A Buckeye Avenue resident reported the theft of a treadmill, valued at $40.

-5:25 p.m.: theft – without consent. Marra D. Henry, 37, of Versailles, was arrested for theft after a business on Michigan Street reported a theft.

-5:04 p.m.: warrant. Lucas M. Fitzgerald 27, at large, was arrested on an active warrant.

-4:09 p.m.: domestic violence. A juvenile was arrested for domestic violence.

-12:03 p.m.: domestic violence. Kenny L. DeMarcus, 22, 1117 Hilltop Ave., was arrested for domestic violence.

THURSDAY

-10:07 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report made by a business on West Court Street about a past theft of various food items, valued at a total of $12.50.

-7:35 p.m.: theft. A warrant was issued after a past theft of a Sidney Yellow Jacket hoodie was reported to the police.

Crashes

Richard L. Sayre, 50, 2805 Wapakoneta Ave., was cited with turning at intersection after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 4:35 p.m.

Sayre was stopped at the intersections of Gleason Street and when he proceeded to turn right onto North Vandemark Road struck the southbound vehicle on Vandemark Road driven by Aissta Ba, 41, 939 Buckeye Ave.

• Wanda F. Patton, 71, 333 E. North St., was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 7:09 a.m.

Patton was attempting to make a left turn from the driveway at her residence onto East North Street when she struck a parked vehicle across the street and then left the area.

The other vehicle is owned by Layman Homes Desi, of Bradford.

• Lynda A. Keith, 55, of Maplewood, was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 11:29 a.m.

Keith was traveling eastbound from the drive of McDonald’s on Michigan Street when she failed to see and struck the right front of the eastbound vehicle on Michigan Street that was driven by Maddi D. Coats, 16, of Piqua.

• John H. McCutchins, 70, 1124 Constitution Ave., was cited for running a red light after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 7:40 a.m.

McCutchins was headed westbound on North Street at the intersection of Main Avenue when he failed to stop for the red light, entered the intersection and struck the northbound vehicle on Main Avenue that was driven by Michelle Noftsger, 40, 627 Sixth Ave.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-8:20 to 11:05 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

MONDAY

-5:14 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-3:16 p.m.: lines down. Firefighters responded to the report that electrical lines were down.

-8:19 to 9:43 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to two fire alarms.

-6:04 a.m. to 11:07 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 14 calls.

SUNDAY

-6:26 a.m. to 10:43 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

SATURDAY

-3:49 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-1:32 a.m. to 7:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

FRIDAY

-9:21 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to a motorcycle crash.

-7:57 p.m.: service call. Firefighters responded to a call to rescue an animal.

-2:28 to 10:42 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

-11:28 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.