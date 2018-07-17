Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-12:02 p.m.: crash. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 29 at state Route 706 in Salem Township in Perry Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-7:48 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of state Route 29 in Green Township on the report something hit the caller’s windshield on the roadway.

MONDAY

-11:35 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 18472 State Route 274 in Jackson Township on the report of a trespassing.

-7:21 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 274 at Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township on the report a tree was down in the roadway.

-2:51 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to 18100 Rickway Drive in Salem Township on the report a red Honda Civic was stolen.

-5:28 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to LeFevre Road at state Route 47 in Salem Township on the report a vehicle crashed into a field.

SUNDAY

-6:48 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to the 22000 block of Lock Two Road in Jackson Township on the report a man was riding an ATV back and forth on the caller’s road.

-4:12 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Doorley Road in Clinton Township on the report juveniles were throwing items onto the train tracks.

MONDAY

-6:57 p.m.: assault. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to investigate an alleged assault.

Village log

TUESDAY

-10:32 a.m.: vandalism. Fort Loramie Police responded to 11425 Bruns Road in McLean Township on the report a vandalism occurred the previous night.

SUNDAY

-8:04 p.m.: vandalism. Fort Loramie Police responded to Earls Island Pavilion on state Route 362 in McLean Township on the report a red Dodge Ram was doing doughnuts.

Crashes

No one was cited after a motorcycle crash in Logansville on Friday at 4:23 p.m.

David A. McMillin, 57, of Bellefountaine, was traveling eastbound on County Road 59 when he went off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a ditch.

McMillin was transported by Indian Lake EMS to Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefountaine.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:27 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5500 block of Smith Road in Loramie Township.

-11:39 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 1200 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-8:36 a.m.: medical. Minster Life Squad responded to the 5000 block of Bon Ton Road in McLean Township.

-6:37 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 18900 block of Deam Road in Green Township.

-3:45 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of West South Street in Franklin Township.

-12:52 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2600 block of Miami River Road in Orange Township.

MONDAY

-5:41 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire and Deputies responded to Meranda Road at Shroyer Road on the report a live powerline was down and sparking across the roadway.

-7:30 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-5:37 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 600 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township.

-5:34 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-2:04 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to the 8400 block of Lock Two Road in Van Buren Township.

-1:46 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

SUNDAY

-5:27 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Chickasaw Court in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

