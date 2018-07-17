Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-12:02 p.m.: crash. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 29 at state Route 706 in Salem Township in Perry Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.
-7:48 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of state Route 29 in Green Township on the report something hit the caller’s windshield on the roadway.
MONDAY
-11:35 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 18472 State Route 274 in Jackson Township on the report of a trespassing.
-7:21 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 274 at Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township on the report a tree was down in the roadway.
-2:51 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to 18100 Rickway Drive in Salem Township on the report a red Honda Civic was stolen.
-5:28 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to LeFevre Road at state Route 47 in Salem Township on the report a vehicle crashed into a field.
SUNDAY
-6:48 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to the 22000 block of Lock Two Road in Jackson Township on the report a man was riding an ATV back and forth on the caller’s road.
-4:12 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Doorley Road in Clinton Township on the report juveniles were throwing items onto the train tracks.
MONDAY
-6:57 p.m.: assault. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to investigate an alleged assault.
Village log
TUESDAY
-10:32 a.m.: vandalism. Fort Loramie Police responded to 11425 Bruns Road in McLean Township on the report a vandalism occurred the previous night.
SUNDAY
-8:04 p.m.: vandalism. Fort Loramie Police responded to Earls Island Pavilion on state Route 362 in McLean Township on the report a red Dodge Ram was doing doughnuts.
Crashes
No one was cited after a motorcycle crash in Logansville on Friday at 4:23 p.m.
David A. McMillin, 57, of Bellefountaine, was traveling eastbound on County Road 59 when he went off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a ditch.
McMillin was transported by Indian Lake EMS to Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefountaine.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-12:27 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5500 block of Smith Road in Loramie Township.
-11:39 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 1200 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.
-8:36 a.m.: medical. Minster Life Squad responded to the 5000 block of Bon Ton Road in McLean Township.
-6:37 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 18900 block of Deam Road in Green Township.
-3:45 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of West South Street in Franklin Township.
-12:52 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2600 block of Miami River Road in Orange Township.
MONDAY
-5:41 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire and Deputies responded to Meranda Road at Shroyer Road on the report a live powerline was down and sparking across the roadway.
-7:30 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.
-5:37 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 600 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township.
-5:34 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.
-2:04 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to the 8400 block of Lock Two Road in Van Buren Township.
-1:46 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.
SUNDAY
-5:27 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Chickasaw Court in Washington Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.