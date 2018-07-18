Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:13 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a possible scam complaint at 16631 Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township.

-9:54 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to the 18000 block of Fledderjohn Road in Van Buren Township on the report a tree was down.

-9:11 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a possible scam complaint at 218 West Street in Jackson Township.

-9:08 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 516 Thomas Drive in Clinton Township on the report of a theft.

TUESDAY

-10:08 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 9363 State Route 705 in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a broken back window.

-9:48 p.m.: K-9 person tracking. Deputies conducted a K-9 person tracking in the 300 block of South Walnut Avenue in Clinton Township.

Village log

TUESDAY

-8:09 p.m.: assist other unit. Fort Loramie Police responded to Earls Island Pavilion on state Route 362 in McLean Township to assist the Ohio Department of Natural Resources with an arrest.

-6:48 p.m.: threats or harassment. Jackson Center Police responded to the 300 block of North Main Street on the report of a harassment.

Crashes

No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 12:02 p.m.

Richard C. Barr, 56, of Urbana, was traveling southbound on state Route 29 at a curve in the road while the northbound vehicle driven by Gabriel Joshua Baker, 18, 5880 State Route 29, Lot 11, Sidney, was in the same curve. Both vehicles were very driving close to the center line in their own lanes and then struck each other’s driver’s side mirrors.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:34 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

TUESDAY

-7:30 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 6100 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

