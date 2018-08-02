Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-7:29 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint about people riding ATVs in the 5100 block of Stoker Road in Cynthian Township.

-6:47 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to the 12000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-5:14 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a possible scam complaint at 10439 Seminole Trail in Washington Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-12:12 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to Casey’s General Store on South Main Street in McLean Township on the report a camper hit one of the business’s crash poles.

-11:02 a.m.: suspicious person. Fort Loramie Police responded to the 12000 block of Brugeman Road in McLean Township.

WEDNESDAY

-5:25 p.m.: K-9 narcotics search. Jackson Center Police conducted a K-9 narcotics search of a vehicle in Logan County.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-11:47 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 500 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

WEDNESDAY

-4:52 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Deputies responded to the 11900 block of Clay Street in Salem Township.

-3:47 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Police and Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 600 block of East Park Street in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

