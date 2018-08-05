Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-10:52 a.m.: aircraft crash. Deputies and Fort Loramie Fire were dispatched to an airplane crash in a cornfield in the 9000 block of Turtle Creek Road in Turtle Creek Township.

SATURDAY

-10:15 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies are investigating a report of vandalism to mailboxes in the unit block of Eastview Drive in McLean Township.

-9:49 a.m.: found juvenile. Deputies are investigating a report of a three-year-old found in the 19000 block of May Road in Van Buren Township.

FRIDAY

-5:25 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Anna Rescue and Anna Fire were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at Sidney Freyburg Road and state Route 119 in Franklin Township. There was a possible entrapment of the victims.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-2:49 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 10000 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-12:14 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 8000 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.

-3:46 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of state route 362 in McLean Township.

-1:22 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Palestine Street in Perry Township.

SATURDAY

-11:45 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-11:04 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 12000 block of Brun Drive in McLean Township.

-2:22 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 5000 block of Johnston Slagle Road in Perry Township.

-1:45 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 400 block of East Main Street in Anna.

-11:14 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire was dispatched to 1300 Schlater Road in McLean Township for a fire alarm.

FRIDAY

-9:46 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 9000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

