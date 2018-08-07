Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:14 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 10908 Schenk Road in Washington Township on the report of a trespassing.

MONDAY

-7:34 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 10944 Commanche Drive in Washington Township on the report of threats or harassment.

-6:39 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 3614 State Route 66 in Loramie Township on the report of the misuse of a credit card.

-9:36 p.m.: prowlers. Deputies responded to 5601 Smith Road in Loramie Township on the report of prowlers.

-9:41 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 2788 Miami River Road in Orange Township on the report of the theft of money from a vehicle.

Crashes

James R. Goshorn, 64, 224 E. Edgewood St., Sidney, was cited with a stop light or stop sign violation after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 5:20 p.m.

Goshorn was traveling northbound on Sidney Freyburg Road approaching the intersection of state Route 119 when he failed to stop at the posted stop sign and struck the eastbound vehicle on state Route 119 that was driven by Desiree Cornell, 35, 110 Brookside Drive, Unit A., Anna.

Cornell and Goshorn were both transported by Anna Rescue to Wilson Health.

Village log

TUESDAY

-11:48 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Botkins Police responded to First National Bank on West State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a stolen vehicle.

MONDAY

-5:33 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on North Main Street at East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:23 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Chickasaw Court in Washington Township.

-2:21 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 17300 block of Sharp Road in Salem Township.

-6:57 a.m.: fire. Lockington Fire responded to 9574 Landman Mill Road in Washington Township on the report a pole transformer was smoking.

MONDAY

-7:59 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Louie Street in McLean Township.

-6:30 p.m: fire. Van Buren Township Fire responded to Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ on state Route 119 in Van Buren Township on the report someone was stuck in the elevator.

-6:08 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Fire and Deputies responded to the 13800 block of Sharp Road in Franklin Township.

-2:33 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10000 block of Kaser Road in Washington Township.

-2:18 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 11500 block of Eilerman Road in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

