Police log

MONDAY

-10:15 p.m.: discharging firearms. Police responded to Motel 6 on Michigan Street on the report of discharged firearms.

-7 p.m.: theft. A stolen motor vehicle and separate temporary license plate were reported stolen.

-6:58 p.m.: drugs. Nichole L. Neal, 41, of Springfield, was arrested for possession of criminal tools and of controlled substances.

-1 p.m.: warrant. Alicia Mitchell, 39, of Troy, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:36 a.m.: found property. A ring was found by staff members at Tawawa Park, 1000 Whipp Road.

-8:44 a.m.: vandalism. An unknown suspect drove a vehicle through grass at 828 Tawawa Drive.

-7 a.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported at in the 400 block of Jefferson Street.

-5:15 a.m.: burglary. A burglary past-occurred was reported at a residence in the 200 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

SUNDAY

-6:39 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering at a residence in the 900 block of Park Street was reported in which a 60-inch flat screen TV, valued at $400, a 55-inch flat screen TV, valued at $300, two tool boxes, valued in total at $500, and a chain saw, valued at $100, were reportedly stolen.

-3:10 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report of a past criminal damaging of the passenger’s side of a 2009 Honda Accord, and the theft of a set of car keys for the vehicle. The damage is set at $2,500.

-2:26 a.m.: driving under the influence. Brian A. Reid, 46, of Vandalia, was arrested for OVI and cited for driving under suspension.

-12:13 a.m.: OVI. Derwin Johnson, 33, of Piqua, was arrested for OVI.

SATURDAY

-9:08 p.m.: warrant. Jessica L. Nafzger, 38, at large, was arrested on an active warrant and for drug abuse.

-2:08 p.m.: telephone harassment. Police are investigating a telephone harassment report.

-11:53 a.m.: warrant. Joshua E. Jenkins, 31, was arrested on multiple warrants.

-10:28 a.m.: theft. The theft of $96 by known individuals was reported to the police.

-10:01 a.m.: warrant. Kevin A. Gardner, 51, of Dayton, was arrested on a warrant.

FRIDAY

-11:04 p.m.: aggravated robbery. A robbery at gunpoint was reported to the police in which a man’s wallet, containing $72, a birth certificate and Ohio ID ,was reportedly stolen.

-10 p.m.: theft. The theft of $96 was reported at in the 1600 block of Catalpa Place.

-6:57 p.m.: corrupting another with drugs. Police are investigating a report that someone allegedly injected a female with drugs.

-3:51 p.m.: burglary. A warrant was issued after a past burglary in the 600 block of Marilyn Drive in which a .22-caliber Glenfield Marlin long rifle, valued at $300, and a banana clip, valued at $80, were stolen and a Tend Security video camera was used to obtain evidence.

-12 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at a business on Buckeye Avenue.

Aug. 1

-4:11 p.m.: found property. An 9mm silver AMT gun with magazine, valued at $100, was reported found at 500 N. Main St. and was turned into the police department.

-12:54 p.m.: criminal damaging. Ashley Dawn Line, 26, 1213 Hilltop Ave., Apt D, was arrested for criminal damaging after police responded to a domestic incident in which a black 2001 Dodge Dakota’s windshield was damaged. The damage is set at $200.

Crashes

Robert McGinnis Jr., 60, 615 Chestnut Ave., was cited with an operation at stop violation following a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 1:46 p.m.

McGinnis was traveling westbound on West South Street when he stopped at the stop sign at Franklin Avenue, then proceeded through the intersection and struck the right side of a northbound vehicle on Franklin Avenue that was driven by Christopher M. Bernardi, 24, 703 Foraker Ave.

• Joshua A. Conaster, 27, 726 Clinton Ave., was cited with a traffic control violation after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 6:34 p.m..

Conaster was traveling southbound on South Ohio Avenue when he struck a westbound vehicle on Water Street in the intersection on the right side that was driven by Susan L. Redlich, 57, 1209 Amherst Drive.

• No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 1:46 p.m.

Martha L. Fisher, 64, 3079 Hardin Wapak Road, was traveling southbound on South Vandemark Road and told police when she approached the intersection of Fair Road she had the green turn arrow, and then when attempting to turn left she was struck by a northbound vehicle on South Vandemark Road.

The driver of the other vehicle, James D. Lawson, 23, of Piqua, told police he was traveling northbound on South Vandemark Road and when approaching the intersection of Fair Road he had a green light to proceed but Fisher turned in front of him in his path of travel. Lawson said he then struck Fisher’s vehicle.

Fisher and Lawson’s passenger Jaylyn Lawson, 23, of Piqua, were transported by Sidney Fire Department to Wilson Health.

• Briana Draving, 22, 734 East Ave., was cited with improper backing after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 11:36 a.m.

Draving was backing out of her driveway on East Avenue when she backed into a legally parked unoccupied vehicle across the street from her home that is owned by John A. Cromes, 9776 Smalley Road.

• Vickie L. Slagle, 61, 1133 Hamilton Ave., was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 7:08 p.m.

Slagle was backing out of her driveway on Hamilton Avenue when she backed into the front side fender of a vehicle parked across the street from her home, then left the scene. A neighbor had video footage of the crash.

The other vehicle is owned by Kristy L. Orth, 1142 Hamilton Ave.

• Joshua K. Danner, 34, 523 N. Miami Ave., was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 2:23 p.m.

Danner was backing into a street parking spot in the 200 block of East North Street when he struck a vehicle that had just parked behind him and was facing the west.

The other vehicle is owned by Kent S. Knight, 216 Bon Air Drive.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-10:20 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to a no-injury crash.

-12:29 to 10:07 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to six medical calls.

MONDAY

-5:59 p.m.: service call. Crews responded to a service call.

-7:42 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-7:37 a.m. to 10:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine medical calls.

-3:24 a.m.: false alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

SUNDAY

-7:49 p.m.: smoke detector. Crews responded to a false alarm.

-8:01 a.m. to 7:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five medical calls.

SATURDAY

-12:44 a.m. to 7 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine medical calls.

FRIDAY

-12:21 to 11:12 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four medical calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

