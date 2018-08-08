Police log

TUESDAY

-10:07 p.m.: theft. The theft of a 24-inch, blue Cygnus bike with a Crown Royal bag seat, value at $250, was reported stolen from the 600 block of St. Marys Road.

-7:48 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the theft of a grey 1998 Dodge, valued at $2000, a Cricket cellphone, value at $50, and an Ohio driver’s license, from the Sidney Food Town parking lot on Wapakoneta Avenue. The vehicle was later recovered at the Kroger parking lot on Michigan Street.

-5:02 p.m.: theft. A theft of a metal bird feeder, valued at $40, and four tee lights, valued at $16, was reported stolen from a residence in the 1000 block of Hazel Nut Lane. One of the tee lights was later recovered.

-4:02 p.m.: theft. A business on North Ohio Avenue reported the theft of a can of Monster energy drink and a bottle of Coca-Cola.

-12:04 p.m.: warrant. Jackie D. Blair, 41, at large, was arrested for possessing drugs and criminal tools and Jimmy Wayne Andrews, 39, at large, was arrested on a felony warrant out of Alabama.

-9:48 a.m.: theft. A bicycle, valued at $25, was reported stolen.

-9:29 a.m.: lost property. A man’s black wallet containing an Ohio driver’s license, a Medicare card and a Manhattan card were reported lost in the Sidney area.

MONDAY

-1:41 p.m.: possession of drugs. Police are investigating the report of a possible drug abuse case.

FRIDAY

-9:23 a.m.: theft. A business on Ferguson Court reported a past theft of a 2014 Aluma trailer, valued at $13,000, and Ohio license plate.

Crashes

Jerry Bowser, 73, 10975 Comanche Drive, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 9:31 a.m.

Bowser was traveling southbound on St. Mary’s Avenue when he failed to see and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was waiting to turn into Lehman Catholic High School’s parking lot.

The other vehicle was driven by Kathleen R. McGreevy, 58, 1310 Hickory

• Aaron R. Hull, 31, 428 S. Main St., Apt. B, was cited for improper passing after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 3:31 p.m.

Hull was traveling northbound on North Main Avenue when he went into the southbound lane and attempted to pass the northbound vehicle in front of him driven by Stacy E. Ward, 44, 226 N. Walnut Ave., but struck the driver’s side of Ward’s vehicle as she was making a left hand turn into a driveway at 805 N. Main Ave.

Hull was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:17 to 12:42 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-11:27 a.m.: odor. Crews conducted an odor investigation.

TUESDAY

-7:38 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Crews responded to a carbon monoxide call.

-10:54 a.m. to 7:46 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

