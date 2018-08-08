Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-7:43 a.m.: assault. Deputies and Anna and Botkins Police investigated an alleged assault.

-4:44 a.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to Miami River Road at River Road in Orange Township on the report a log was in the roadway.

TUESDAY

-7:15 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 6809 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-5:03 p.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies were dispatched to 5710 State Route 29 in Perry Township on the report someone was trying to break into the residence.

Village log

TUESDAY

-11:20 p.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police responded to 205 W. North St. on the report of a crash into the caller’s house and car.

-4:43 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to County Road 25A at state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-6:45 a.m.: fire. Anna Police and Fire responded to the report of smoke coming from a semitrailer on Interstate 75 south at state Route 119.

-5:04 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies responded to the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-3:38 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 100 block of Warren Street in Dinsmore Township.

TUESDAY

-8:58 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 8000 block of Lehman Road in Washington Township.

-8 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 18100 block of Snider Road in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

