Police log

THURSDAY

-1:35 a.m.: warrant. James Q. Ford, 44, 1350 Sixth Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

WEDNESDAY

-10:04 p.m.: warrant. Mario J. Rivera, 44, 330 Linden Ave., was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-10:11 p.m.: warrant. Trinity George Bundy, 39, 349 Maple St., was arrested on an active warrant.

-12:20 p.m.: theft. A business on Wapakoneta Avenue reported the theft of a drive shaft, valued at $1,000, and a spine shaft, valued at $300.

-7:13 a.m.: theft. The theft of a credit card number and $41 were reported to the police.

SUNDAY

-11:33 a.m.: theft. Taylor Glander, 24, 401 S. Wilkinson Ave., was arrested for theft after a business on Michigan Street reported the theft of miscellaneous food items, valued at $94.02.

Crashes

Brent Napier, 43, 10650 Schenk Road, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 5:19 p.m.

Napier was traveling eastbound on Riverbend Boulevard when he sideswiped a legally parked vehicle in front of 1059 Riverbend Blvd. and then left the area. Napier was located later and cited.

The other vehicle is owned by Brenda K. Schulze, 1059 Riverbend Blvd.

• No one was cited after a crash on Monday at 11:14 a.m.

Andrew S. Jackson, 41, of Camden, was loading a backhoe onto a flat bed trailer that was attached to an International dump truck in the 500 block of Kossuth Street when the truck’s breaks and also parking blocks both failed. The dump truck and the trailer with the backhoe traveled southbound down the hill on Kossuth Street. The dump truck then went up over the curb causing the trailer to jack-knife. The truck’s left rear struck a parked vehicle in the driveway at 1005 Port Jefferson Road and pushed it into a garage door on the detached garage at the location.

The other vehicle is owned by Brian R. Stewart, 1005 Port Jefferson Road.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:33 to 6:21 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-6:39 p.m.: downed power lines. Firefighters responded to a report power lines were down.

-3:41 to 7:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

