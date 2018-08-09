Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-9:07 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash into water in the 7000 block of Houston Road in Washington Township.

-5:46 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash at East Street at East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-8:13 P.m.: fire. Lockington Fire responded to Miami County for a fire call.

-3:42 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

-3:05 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3600 block of Lindsey Road in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

