Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:59 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 12695 Kirkwood Road in Orange Township on the report of a theft.

-7:36 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of East Main Street in Loramie Township on the report of the theft of a saw.

Village log

FRIDAY

-11:39 a.m.: burglary. Botkins Police was dispatched to the Botkins swimming pool on East State Street on the report of a past burglary.

THURSDAY

-5:52 a.m.: burglary. Botkins Police was dispatched to 215 S. Main Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a past burglary.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:38 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 17500 block of High Street in Montra Township.

-7:16 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5500 block of Frazier Guy Road in Perry Township.

THURSDAY

-6:35 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire responded to the 13631 Harmon Road in Franklin Township on a general fire alarm.

-5:40 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-4:17 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 500 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

