Village log

FRIDAY

-5:29 p.m.: trespassing. Fort Loramie Police is investigating a report that someone broke into a residence in the 7000 block of state Route 705.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

– 8:48 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 17000 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

SATURDAY

-7:39 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 500 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-12:43 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 400 block of South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

-10:01 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 100 block of East South Street in Dinsmore Township.

-9:35 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 7000 block of Stoker Road in Washington Township.

-4 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 12000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

FRIDAY

-11:53 p.m.: fire. Russia Fire and Houston Fire were dispatched to 8822 N. Rangeline Road in Miami County for mutual aid for a barn on fire.

-7:29 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-4:49 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Botkins Police and a deputy were dispatched to the 13000 block of state Route 274.

-3:04 p.m.: fire. Russia Fire was dispatched to Darke County for mutual aid to a vehicle on fire in the 11000 block of state Route 47.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

