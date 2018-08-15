Police log

TUESDAY

-10:23 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report of the theft of five Tramadol prescription pills.

-7:23 p.m.: possession of drugs. James Edward Ferguson Jr., 43, 511 S. Wilkinson Ave., was arrested for possessing drugs and criminal tools.

-7:30 a.m.: criminal damaging. The front windshield on a white 2009 Ford was reported damaged while parked in the 700 block of Michigan Street. The damage is set at $300.

-6:06 a.m.: theft. The theft of six $100 bills was reported stolen.

-3:20 p.m.: theft. The past theft of a tan 2000 GMC truck, valued at $1000, was reported to the police.

-2:52 p.m.: criminal damaging. The back left window on a 2014 vehicle was reported damaged. A criminal trespassing was also reported to the police. The damage is set at $250.

-7:09 a.m.: theft. The theft of a silver Dell laptop computer in a black backpack, valued at $500, and several accessories, valued at $100, various hand tools, valued at $100, a Zippo lighter, metal cigarette case and $5, were reported stolen from a maroon 2002 Dodge while parked in the 400 block of South Highland Avenue.

MONDAY

-10:10 a.m.: theft. Two large leaf bags of clothing and toys, valued at $500, were reported stolen from the back porch of 602 S. Ohio Ave.

SATURDAY

-3:53 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A 12-year-old male was arrested after it was reported he left the residence without permission.

Crashes

Patti D. Longbrake, 73, 701 E. Court St., was cited with signals before changing lanes following a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 4:45 p.m.

Longbrake was traveling eastbound in the left lane on Michigan Street approaching the intersection of Vandemark Road when she attempted to merge into the right lane without signaling and struck the eastbound vehicle in the right lane driven by Brynnae L. Belcher, 24, of Cincinnati.

• Janet I. Carr, 77, 1778 Cumberland Ave., was cited with turning at intersection after two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 2:36 p.m.

Carr was facing northbound on Vandemark Road and stopped at the red light at the Michigan Street intersection when she entered the intersection, attempted to turn right on the red light and failed to see and struck the eastbound vehicle on Michigan Street that was driven by Michael J. Tennant, 27, 306 Sophia Ave.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:54 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm.

-1:58 to 12:38 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

TUESDAY

-2:50 to 9:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

