Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-7:55 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to state Route 47 at Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report a dump truck pulled out in front of a motorcycle.

-2:16 a.m.: prowlers. Deputies were dispatched to 11950 Arling Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report an unwanted person was on the property.

TUESDAY

-8:14 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a tax scam complaint at 6805 Canal Street in Cynthian Township.

-5:42 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 5012 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek.

-4:57 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to Anna Community Park on West Main Street on the report a male was sitting in his vehicle with a towel covering the window.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-2:21 a.m.: assist other unit. Botkins Police responded to mile-marker 99 on Interstate 75 South in Franklin Township to assist OSP with a traffic stop.

TUESDAY

-12:04 p.m.: investigate complaint. Fort Loramie Police investigated a complaint about dogs running in the 11300 block of Eilerman Road in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:23 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to Logan County for a mutual aid medical call.

TUESDAY

-4:29 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to the 5400 block of Johnston Slagle Road in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

