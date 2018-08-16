Police log
WEDNESDAY
-10:09 p.m: unruly juvenile. Police are investigating a report of a runaway male juvenile.
-8:31 p.m.: domestic violence. Anthony W. Rainey, 40, 530 N. Miami Ave., was arrested for domestic violence.
-3:47 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was arrested for being unruly.
-1:26 p.m.: found property. A Margaritaville bike, valued at $25, was reportedly found near 1812 Fairoaks Drive and was turned into the police department.
TUESDAY
-5:29 a.m.: theft. The theft of a baseball bag, cleats, glove and bat and a Bluetooth speaker, a lunch box and a pair of glasses were reported stolen from a 1998 white Jeep while parked in the 500 block of Rauth Street.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-10:35 a.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.
-8:05 a.m. to 1: 59 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
WEDNESDAY
-8:44 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.
-2:47 to 10:44 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.