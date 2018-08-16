Police log

WEDNESDAY

-10:09 p.m: unruly juvenile. Police are investigating a report of a runaway male juvenile.

-8:31 p.m.: domestic violence. Anthony W. Rainey, 40, 530 N. Miami Ave., was arrested for domestic violence.

-3:47 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was arrested for being unruly.

-1:26 p.m.: found property. A Margaritaville bike, valued at $25, was reportedly found near 1812 Fairoaks Drive and was turned into the police department.

TUESDAY

-5:29 a.m.: theft. The theft of a baseball bag, cleats, glove and bat and a Bluetooth speaker, a lunch box and a pair of glasses were reported stolen from a 1998 white Jeep while parked in the 500 block of Rauth Street.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-10:35 a.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.

-8:05 a.m. to 1: 59 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

WEDNESDAY

-8:44 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-2:47 to 10:44 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

