Police log

FRIDAY

-3:04 a.m.: driving under the influence. Crystal Dawn Powers, 31, 1121 Hilltop Ave., Apt.C, was arrested for OVI.

THURSDAY

-8:46 p.m.: warrant. Adam L. Caudill, 33, 342 Maple St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-7:24 p.m.: theft. The past theft of miscellaneous jewelry, including a Pandora bracelet, valued at $200, a 95-piece tool set, valued at $95, an LG Style 3 black cellphone, valued at $129, and two pair of binoculars, valued at $50, were reported stolen from 215 Franklin Ave.

-4:15 p.m.: carrying concealed weapons. John Johnson, 58, at large, was arrested for carrying concealed weapons deadly weapon at a business on Michigan Street.

WEDNESDAY

-1:57 p.m.: found property. An Ohio driver’s license was reported found near 1001 Milligan Court and was turned into the police department.

Crashes

Kristi L. Watkins, 41, 1167 Fairmont Ave., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:53 p.m.

Watkins was traveling westbound on state Route 47 on the Interstate 75 overpass when she failed to stop and struck the rear of the vehicle in front her that was stopped for traffic.

The other vehicle was driven by Jane E. Madden, 75, 13926 State Route 29 East.

• Timothy A. Weese, 47, of Versailles, was cited with assured clear distance ahead following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 10:35 a.m.

Weese was traveling westbound on Michigan Street near the I-75 on-ramp when he failed to stop and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him at the red light which also was yielding to an on coming fire engine with lights and sirens activated.

The other vehicle was driven by Sara VonWeller, 28, of Dayton.

• McKenzie E. Carabajal, 19, 811 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. C, was cited with right of way turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:41 p.m.

Carabajal was traveling westbound on Williams Street and when attempting to turn left onto Wapakoneta Avenue she failed to see and struck the front of an eastbound vehicle on Williams Street that was in the intersection.

The other vehicle was driven by Keith A. Weidner, 56, 5115 Wright Puthoff Road.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-6:04 to 8:49 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-4:55 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

