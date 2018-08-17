Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-12:30 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 17451 State Route 47 in Salem Township on the report of harassment.

-11:58 a.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to the 18000 block of Pence Road in Perry Township on the report a tree fell across the roadway.

-2:28 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 16427 East Ave. in Van Buren Township on the report of threats or harassment.

THURSDAY

-5:03 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 9009 State Route 274 in Van Buren Township on the report of an attempted theft.

-3:50 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a possible scam complaint at 17300 Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Salem Township.

-3:43 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 11919 State Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of the theft of power.

Village log

FRIDAY

-8:19 a.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to 618 E. Pike St. in Jackson Township on the report of a theft.

Crashes

Cheyenne Chasity Inman, 22, 412 Apollo Drive, was traveling eastbound on state Route 29 when she lost control of her vehicle in the curve, slid off the roadway, struck a livestock water tank and then a fence.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:46 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Huber Street in Dinsmore Township.

-9:06 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3700 block of Beulah Drive in Turtle Creek Township.

-9:02 a.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire responded to 8188 Lochard Road in Salem Township on the report of the smell of propane in the basement.

-6:30 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-5:16 p.m.: medical. Versailles Life Squad and Russia Fire responded to the 100 block of Lynn in Loramie Township.

-4:41 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 1200 block of Aiken Road in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.