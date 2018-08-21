Police log

MONDAY

-7:19 p.m.: identity theft. Police took an identity theft report.

-7:10 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police are investigating a report a stairway banister was damaged at a church on Michigan Street.

-6:23 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-2:15 p.m.: warrant. James W. Salyers, 49, of Sidney, was served a summons.

-12:53 p.m.: warrant. Brandi N. Roth, 34, of Quincy, was arrested on an outstanding Logan County warrant.

-11:53 a.m.: warrant. Dennis Henderson, 54, 225 N. Pomeroy Ave., was served a summons.

-10:43 a.m.: criminal damaging. A Kenmore window air conditioner was reportedly damaged. The cost of the damage is set at $150.

-8:14 a.m.: warrant. Debrah A. Monnin-Fox, 65, of West Carrollton, was served a warrant and a summons.

SUNDAY

-11:52 p.m.: burglary. A possible break-in was reported in the 2200 block of Broadway Avenue in which a basement screen, the front door frame and basement door frame were reportedly damaged, and two car jacks, valued at $75, were reported stolen. The total cost of the damaged is set at $150.

-9:18 p.m.: kidnapping. Police are investigating a report kidnapping.

-5:45 p.m.: criminal damaging. The right, rear window on a black, 2008 Ford Edge was reported shattered while parked in the 100 block of Franklin Avenue. The damage is set at $300.

-3:57 a.m.: physical control of a vehicle. Kenneth Jon Schultz, 49, 616 Westover Drive, was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.

SATURDAY

-5:07 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported at 617 Broadway Ave.

-5:03 p.m.: warrant. Kathleen N. Varno, 26, of Dayton, was arrested on an active warrant.

-3:10 p.m.: theft. A green Lawn Boy lawn mower, valued at $300, was reported stolen from 632 Folkerth Ave, trailer 37.

-2:02 p.m.: warrant. Roger Dobbs, 39, 2504 Collins Drive, was served a summons.

-12:18 a.m.: domestic violence. Jason L. Clark, 37, 632 Folkerth Ave., trailer 25, was arrested for domestic violence.

-10:58 a.m.: criminal damaging. The seats in a white 2008 Dodge Avenger were reportedly cut and spray painted while parked in the 600 block of North Main Avenue.. The damage is set at $500.

FRIDAY

-10:34 p.m.: theft. A black ZTE android cellphone, valued at $100, was reported stolen from 701 W. North St.

-6:03 p.m.: warrant. Bryan Krebs, 48, 621 Mohican Court, was served a summons.

-4:41 p.m.: warrant. CRW Construction was served a summons for failing to pay city taxes.

-4 p.m.: theft. A car key taken without permission by someone known was reported to the police.

-3:52 p.m.: warrant. Allied Urology Inc. was served a summons for failing to pay city taxes.

-11:52 p.m.: warrant. Sally M. Dobbs, 39, 2504 Collins Drive, was served a summons.

-8:35 a.m.: aggravated menacing. Police are investigating a report of threats.

Crashes

Joshua J. McNabb, 41, 702 Taft St., was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 11:19 p.m.

McNabb was traveling southbound on Karen Avenue when he told police swerved to avoid a deer and struck the unoccupied, legally parked vehicle on the west side of Karen Avenue that is owned by Tyler D. Gregory, 307 Karen Ave.

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 3:26 p.m.

• Michael L. Cornett, 42, 1350 Sixth Ave., was traveling southbound while backing from a parking space in the front parking lot of Bel-Mar Lanes bowling alley on West Russell Road when he struck a vehicle parked on the street in front of the business. Cornett then left the area.

The parked vehicle is owned by Donny W. Martin, 560 Addy Ave.

• Stephanie A. Hardman, 49, of East Liberty, was cited with assured clear distance ahead following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 10:41 a.m.

Hardman was traveling westbound on Riverside Drive near Eastwood Trail when the vehicle in front of her slammed on the brakes due to some confusion regarding a semitrailer on Eastwood Trail that was attempting to back across Riverside Drive. Hardman could not stop in time and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Randy L. Shannon, 37, of Westerville.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:30 a.m. to 2:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

MONDAY

-6:54 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-4:15 to 11:48 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted two carbon monoxide investigations.

-3:02 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm caused by an issue with a water heater.

-11:25 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

-5:26 a.m. to 10:58 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

SUNDAY

-10:44 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to the report of a gas leak.

-12:31 a.m. to 10:52 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

SATURDAY

-3:17 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-1:40 a.m. to 8:26 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

FRIDAY

-5:32 p.m.: service call. Crews responded to check on the welfare of an individual.

-3:34 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to the report an automobile possibly hit someone on a bicycle. Nothing was found upon arrival.

-2:02 to 9:42 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

