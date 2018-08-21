Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-9:58 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded 11000 block of East Lockington Road in Washington Township on the report a tree was down.

-1:11 a.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to East Court Street at South Main Avenue in Clinton Township on the report a tree was partially down in the roadway.

MONDAY

-8:06 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to 10044 Kaser Road in Washington Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

-4:06 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to mile-marker 98 on Interstate 75 north in Franklin Township to assist the OSP with a traffic stop.

-2:56 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to 400 block of North Main Avenue in Clinton Township to assist the Sidney Police Department.

-1:32 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint that someone may have been staying in an abandoned house at 295 E. Mason Road in Franklin Township.

-1:22 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 10451 Mason Road in Franklin Township about contractor who had not finished the work yet.

-1:07 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 9647 Russell Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report several windows were broken out of the house.

-10:07 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to 13410 Wenger Road in Franklin Township on the report two suspicious males came to the door.

-7:19 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Borchers Street in Loramie Township on the report a suspicious white van was driving back and forth on the road.

-6:40 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue in Franklin Township on the report a vehicle was stolen.

-5:56 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report a male was slumped on a motorcycle in a driveway on the north side of the road.

-2:12 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded 400 block of Linden Avenue in Clinton Township to assist the Sidney Police Department with a search.

SUNDAY

-8:41 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 2299 River Road in Orange Township on the report someone was starting a fight.

-5:26 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 8000 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report a suspicious white work van was driving back and forth on the road.

-5:22 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to the railroad crossing at Stoker Road in Washington Township on the report 4-wheelers were trespassing 0n the property.

FRIDAY

-5:15 p.m.: domestic violence. Whitney Dawn Turner, 27, 5880 State Route 29, Lot 47, Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

Village log

SUNDAY

-4:35 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a counterfeit money complaint at the Dollar General on South Main Street in Jackson Township.

Crashes

No one was cited after a crash on Saturday at 9:47 a.m.

David Ryan Chapman, 24, of Jackson Center, was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he told the responding deputy he fell asleep. His vehicle then drifted off the north side of the roadway and struck a Realtor sign.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-10:21 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 17300 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

-8:30 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Russia Fire responded to the 2600 block of Redmond Road in Loramie Township.

MONDAY

-9:36 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Police and Rescue responded to the 4400 block of Mason Road in McLean Township.

-1:15 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-8:01 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 600 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township.

SUNDAY

-8:59 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 300 block of Tow Path Trail in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.