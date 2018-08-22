Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:49 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint about a possible IRS scam at 7561 Logan Shelby Road in Perry Township.

-1 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sidney Middle School on Fair Road in Clinton Township.

-11:28 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 7401 State Route 119 in Van Buren Township on the report of phone harassment.

-10:25 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded on the report of drugs.

-9:52 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to the 18400 block of Herring Road in Salem Township to assist the children services at a residence.

-9:03 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to 16075 State Route 274 in Dinsmore Township on the report a truck drove through the yard and field of the residence.

-8:38 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to L&O Tire Service on state Route 119 in Dinsmore Township on the report a suspicious silver Dodge was driving slowly back and forth on the road.

-8:14 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 18999 Wones Road in Jackson Township on the report of multiple recent thefts.

-2:53 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to the 400 block of Black Foot Trail in Washington Township to assist the Sidney Police Department at a residence with a warrant.

TUESDAY

-11:23 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to 16427 Easy Ave. in Van Buren Township on the report a suspicious red truck kept driving by the residence.

-5:04 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 14006 Strong Road in Jackson Township on the report of harassment.

-5:01 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 4040 Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township on the report of the theft of credit card information and unauthorized charges.

SUNDAY

-8:44 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Terry Joel Little, 47, 2299 River Road, Sidney, was arrested for disorderly conduct- intoxication and resisting arrest after responding to the report a male was near the railroad tracks on River Road trying to start a fight.

-12:23 a.m.: warrant. Ronald David Lewis, 44, 615 Third Ave., Sidney, was arrested on an outstanding Miami County warrant.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-8:03 p.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire responded to 2301 Riverside Drive in Salem Township on the report a roof partially collapsed.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

