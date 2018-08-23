Police log

THURSDAY

-5:16 a.m.: vehicle trespass. Vehicles in the 700 block of Campbell Road were reportedly entered the previous night.

WEDNESDAY

-11:50 p.m.: driving under the influence. Lisa M. Holderman, 43, of Union City, was arrested for OVI and OVI refusal breath with prior DUI.

-7:09 p.m.: criminal damaging. Drywall and a door frame at 2325 Collins Ave., Apt. K, was reported damaged. The total cost of the damage is set at $100.

-5:09 p.m.: identity theft. Possible identity fraud was reported to the police.

-3:58 p.m.: found property. Brown luggage, valued at $50, was found at the Senior Center on South West Avenue and was turned into the police department.

-3:22 p.m.: warrant. Christian A. Waldroop, 24, 204 N. Pomeroy Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant, resisting arrest and criminal damaging.

-1:31 p.m.: warrant. Francis Ogbulu, 55, 519 Amelia Court, was arrested served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-12:04 a.m.: unruly juvenile. Police are investigating a juvenile complaint.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-5:26 to 9:08 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-7:10 p.m.: hydrant issue. Firefighters responded to a hydrant problem on MoJave Court.

-5:14 p.m: fire. Crews responded to 2709 Wapakoneta Ave. for a cooking fire.

-4:01 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

-9:39 a.m. to 9:17 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.