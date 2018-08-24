Police log

Aug. 16

-4:45 p.m.: theft. The theft of a generator, valued at $350, a Japanese maple tree, valued at $150, miscellaneous yard equipment, valued at $50, and various power tools, valued at $1,000, were reported stolen from 220 E. Clay St.

Crashes

Whitney E. Petty, 16, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at intersection following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:01 p.m.

Christopher Page, 25, 727 Marilyn Drive, was operating a truck towing a 2014 trailer southbound on Wapakoneta Avenue approaching Hoewisher Road when Petty, who traveling westbound on Hoewisher Road, pulled into Page’s path and struck his trailer in the intersection.

• Helen E. Fogt, 92, 874 Country Side Lane, was cited with starting and backing after a non-injury crash involving a pedestrian pushing a baby stroller on Wednesday at 2:27 p.m.

Fogt was backing out of a parking space in the CVS parking lot on Fourth Avenue when her vehicle struck the hand of pedestrian Jessica Blount, 214 Grove St., and baby stroller that she was pushing eastbound through the parking lot. The stroller contained two children. The collision did not cause the stroller to tip over, nor caused any injuries.

Blount told police the collision scared her and that she was “shook up about it,” but denied medics to come to the scene as she and the children were not hurt. Blount told the responding officer that she wanted to press charges.

Fogt told police she didn’t see anyone when backing up, but Blount had informed her she and her stroller were struck by Fogt’s vehicle.

According to the police report, after conferring with Sidney Prosecutor Jeff Amick, the responding officer was advised a citation for starting and backing would be approved for the crash.

• Diana I. Wilt, 72, of Botkins, was cited with turning at intersection after a two vehicle crash on Wednesday at 11:36 a.m.

Wilt was traveling westbound in the left lane on West Court Street and when approaching South West Avenue she attempted to make a right hand turn onto South West Avenue from the left lane and did not see and struck the westbound vehicle in the right lane on West Court Street that was driven by Tonya R. Slonaker, 35, 222 E. Pinehurst St.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:54 to 5:17 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-5:05 p.m.: odor. Crews conducted a gas odor investigation.

-11:08 a.m. to 11:43 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

