Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
-1:09 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 10769 Millcreek Road in Washington Township on the report of a fire scam.
THURSDAY
-7:47 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to an alleged assault.
-7:30 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to Plastipak on state Route 65 in Jackson Township on the report of a property damage crash.
-6:18 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 3212 Red Feather Road in Washington Township about a stolen hover board that was found in a neighbor’s garage.
-5:20 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 18621 Kirkwood Road in Green Township.
-5:17 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 5860 State Route 47 in Cynthian Township.
Village log
THURSDAY
-6:16 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police were dispatched to 110 Redbud Circle in Jackson Township on the report of the theft of food.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-2:57 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 100 block of Monterey Drive in McLean Township.
-11:51 a.m.: fire. Anna Fire responded to 14700 Circle Drive in Franklin Township on the report of a very strong smell of ammonia.
THURSDAY
-6:32 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 6800 block of Mill Street in Perry Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.