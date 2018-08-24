Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:09 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 10769 Millcreek Road in Washington Township on the report of a fire scam.

THURSDAY

-7:47 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to an alleged assault.

-7:30 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to Plastipak on state Route 65 in Jackson Township on the report of a property damage crash.

-6:18 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 3212 Red Feather Road in Washington Township about a stolen hover board that was found in a neighbor’s garage.

-5:20 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 18621 Kirkwood Road in Green Township.

-5:17 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 5860 State Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-6:16 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police were dispatched to 110 Redbud Circle in Jackson Township on the report of the theft of food.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:57 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 100 block of Monterey Drive in McLean Township.

-11:51 a.m.: fire. Anna Fire responded to 14700 Circle Drive in Franklin Township on the report of a very strong smell of ammonia.

THURSDAY

-6:32 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 6800 block of Mill Street in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

