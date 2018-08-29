Police log

TUESDAY

-11:43 p.m.: warrant. Eric S. Kessler, 41, 1465 E. Court St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-8:01 p.m.: theft. Ian Anderson, 20, 1860 Fairoaks Drive, was arrested for theft.

-11:33 a.m.: criminal trespass. A wooden door frame at 114 Oak Ave. was reported damaged. The cost of the damage is set at $100.

Crashes

Rita Pitrelli, 86, 312 Charles Ave., was cited with driving within continuous lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 4:42 p.m.

Pitrelli was traveling westbound on state Route 47 in the center lane when she attempted to change into the left turn lane and she struck the rear of the vehicle traveling in front of her.

The other vehicle was driven by Janelle E. Nelson, 63, of Versailles.

• Victoria L. Werts, 52, 1204 Constitution Drive, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 3:24 p.m.

Werts was traveling southbound on the Interstate 75 on-ramp when she struck the front left bumper of a southbound vehicle on I-75 as she merged onto the Interstate. Werts told police the other vehicle, driven by Caleb J. Riancho, 35, of Piqua, was in her blind spot and that she could not see his vehicle.

• Vicki A. Kipker, 41, of Jackson Center, was cited with operating without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 1:05 p.m.

Kipker was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street when she became distracted by something in her vehicle and drove across the dashed line, into the left lane and struck the side of the eastbound vehicle on Michigan Street that was driven by Amy McKnight, 44, 5880 State Route 29 East.

• Kevin M. Beair, 38, 7346 State Route 47 West, was cited with improper lane change after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 12:33 p.m.

Beair was traveling westbound on state Route 47 in the right lane when he attempted to change lanes into the left lane and struck the westbound vehicle in the left lane driven by Jacob D. George, 43, of Troy.

• No one was cited following a crash inot a pedestrian on private property on Monday at 11:52 a.m.

Roma J. Pereira, 19, 303 ½ E. Court St., was backing from a parking spot in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store’s parking lot on Michigan Street when he struck pedestrian Patricia Scholl, 37, 2400 Wapakoneta Ave., Lot 7, who was walking toward the south in the parking lot.

Scholl was transported by Sidney Rescue to Wilson Health.

•Janelle M. Zumberger, 28, 2360 Wapakoneta Ave., was cited with assured clear distance ahead following a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 6:06 p.m.

Zumberger was traveling southbound on North Ohio Avenue when the vehicle in front of him, driven by Paul A. Hohlbine, 51, of Anna, was making a right turn to go west onto West Poplar Street Zumberger struck the rear of Hohlbine’s vehicle.

Hohline and his passenger, Lisa Hohbein, 52, of Anna, were transported to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:28 a.m. to 12:26 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

TUESDAY

-6:10 p.m.: electrical pole issue. Firefighters responded to Port Jefferson Road on the report of a problem with an electrical pole.

-5:23 to 7:52 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

