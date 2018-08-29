Sheriffs log

WEDNESDAY

-2:58 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Jackson Center School on South Linden Street in Jackson Township.

-2:55 p.m.: forgery. Deputies were dispatched to 9320 Gehret Road in McLean Township on the report of a bad check.

-1:32 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Houston High School on Houston Road in Loramie Township.

TUESDAY

-6:27 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 7830 Tawawa Maplewood Road in Perry Township on the report of damage to a garage door and a trailer.

-6:05 p.m.: harassment. Deputies responded to the 10945 block Commanche Drive in Washington Township on the report of threats and harassment over Facebook.

Village log

TUESDAY

-9:54 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a complaint at Circle K on East State Street in Jackson Township.

-8:32 p.m.: assist other unit. Botkins Police responded to Botkins Road at the overpass in Dinsmore Township to assist another unit.

-7:34 p.m.: forgery. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to21 E. Park St. in McLean Township on the report of bad checks.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:32 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12200 block of Short Drive in McLean Township.

TUESDAY

-6:20 p.m.: fire. Van Buren Township responded to 9600 State Route 119 in Van Buren Township on the report of a mulch fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

