Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-12:29 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Houston School on Houston Road in Loramie Township.

-12:21 p.m.: assist unit. Deputies assisted another unit at Houston School on Houston Road in Loramie Township.

-11:53 a.m.: theft. Deputies investigated a theft complaint at 2825 Rangeline Road in Loramie Township.

-8:12 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Strong Road in Jackson Township on the report of threats.

-8:08 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 17000 block of Miami Shelby Road in Green Township on the report of a crash.

-3:09 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to the 3200 block of Red Feather Road in Washington Township on the report of threats.

WEDNESDAY

-11:30 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to the 3200 block of Red Feather Road in Washington Township to investigate the report of a burglary and domestic issues.

-9:13 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies responded to the 10100 block of Schenk Road on the report of an ATV complaint.

-7:06 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township on the report someone hit the property’s mailbox.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:38 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Edgewood Street in Dinsmore Township.

-12:25 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

-11:08 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 400 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-10:03 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-7:48 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of West South Street in Dinsmore Township.

-6:20 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to the 10700 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-4:53 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 200 block of Edgewood Street in Dinsmore Township.

WEDNESDAY

-10:58 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 18100 block of Snider Road in Jackson Township.

-5:05 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 500 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

