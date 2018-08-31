Police log

THURSDAY

-4:40 p.m.: theft. The theft of an Ohio license plate was reported stolen off of a 2012 Honda while in the Sidney area.

-4:05 p.m.: criminal damaging. A juvenile reportedly threw a rock and caused a dent on the front passenger side fender on a red 2007 Dodge truck. The damage is set at $100.

-3:36 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was charged for being an unruly child.

-3:29 p.m.: false negative report of child abuse or neglect. Police are investigating a false negative child neglect report.

-11:59 a.m.: warrant. Heather N. Reineke, 36, of Piqua, was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-8:42 a.m.: criminal damaging. A tire was reported damaged in the 600 block of North Stolle Avenue. The damage is set at $200.

-8:14 a.m.: warrant. Kayla L. Cornett, 23, 1350 Sixth Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

WEDNESDAY

-2:42 a.m.: criminal damaging. The left side of a 2001 Ford was reported damaged. The cost of the damage is set at $1,000.

-10:31 a.m.: theft. The theft of a pink book bag containing school books and miscellaneous items was reported stolen from a 2007 Chevrolet while parked at a business on Michigan Street.

Crashes

Johnny M. White, 33, 433 N. Wagner Ave., was cited with failure to yield following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

White was exiting the Sidney Food Mart parking lot on Michigan Street headed eastbound when he failed to see and struck the southbound vehicle on Fourth Avenue driven by Jerry R. Wine, 64, 1001 Fourth Ave., Lot 13.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:27 a.m. to 1:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

THURSDAY

-9:16 p.m.: assist. Medics assisted police with a welfare check.

-3:53 to 10:47 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.