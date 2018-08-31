Sheriffs log

FRIDAY

-8:03 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 14025 Sidney Freyburg Road in Dinsmore Township on the report someone drove through the yard and over the mailbox of the property.

THURSDAY

-9:28 p.m.: assist. Deputies responded to assist the Sidney Police Department at Jackson Towers Maintenance in Clinton Township.

-8:07 p.m.: assist. Deputies responded to assist the OSP at mile-marker 96 on Interstate 75 in Franklin Township with a vehicle search.

-7:08 p.m.: assist. Deputies responded to assist the Minster Police in the 12500 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-6:20 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded 14786 Sharp Road in Franklin Township on the report a male was trespassing.

-6:20 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to the report of a suspicious white van in the 22000 block of Peters Road in Salem Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-8:39 p.m.: threats or harassment. Anna Police responded to the 600 block of West Main Street on the report of threats or harassment.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:43 p.m.: crash. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson and Maple Fire Departments and Deputies responded to Pasco Montra Road at state Route 47 in Salem Township on the report of a crash.

-10:50 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to the 800 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

THURSDAY

-9:13 p.m.: odor. Anna Fire was dispatched to the 12221 Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of the smell of gas.

-5:59 p.m.: medical. New Bremen Rescue was dispatched to the 18600 block of Fledderjohn Road in Van Buren Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

